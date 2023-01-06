Sports

Hamadjam, police inspector emerge winners in Opobo Marathon

Posted on

Hamadjam Yahaya from Taraba State and a Police Inspector, Atuoma Chidinma from Abia State have emerged winners in both male and female categories in the 5th edition of Opobo Marathon. And for their efforts, they each went home with the sum of N250,000, while second and third positions in both male and female categories were N150,000 and N100,000 richer respectively. In the male category, home boy Clinton Toby came second, with Mariya Ahmed trailing behind, while another home girl, Victory Toby came second in the female race with Princess Aniete coming third. In an interview, both Yahaya and Atuoma expressed satisfaction with their performances, saying it was reward for months of practice and endurance. They both disclosed that they were visiting Opobo for the first time and that the marathon has given them the opportunity to know the ancient kingdom

 

