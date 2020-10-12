Sports

Hamilton equals Schumacher’s record with 91st wi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Lewis Hamilton equalled the all-time record for career Formula 1 victories by winning the Eifel Grand Prix.

 

The Mercedes driver’s win was the 91st of his career and he will surely break Michael Schumacher’s record soon. Hamilton extended his championship lead over team-mate Valtteri Bottas to 69pointsaftertheFinnretired. Behind Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in second,

 

Daniel Ricciardo scored Renault’s first podium since returning to F1 as a constructor in 2016.

 

The race had been poised for a close fight between Hamilton and Bottas before the second Mercedes hit trouble at the Nurburgring. Hamilton, second on the grid, made a better start than Bottas and dived for the inside at the first corner, pushing him wide, but Bottas held his ground and recovered the lead on the inside of the second corner.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Three more PSG players test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three more Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for coronavirus, the French club has confirmed. In what is a major setback to the French champions’ preparations for the new season, the players will now observe protocols relating to quarantine, reports Sky Sports. “The latest SarsCoV2 PCR tests carried out within the Paris Saint-Germain squad […]
Sports

French Open: Qualifier Altmaier shocks seventh seed Berrettini

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Qualifier Daniel Altmaier delivered a surprise straight-set victory over seventh seed Matteo Berrettini to reach the French Open fourth round. The 22-year-old beat the Italian 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in Paris.   It was a composed display from the German world number 186, who is yet to drop a set during his first appearance in […]
Sports

Liverpool’s Mane self-isolating after positive test

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating. The news comes three days after the club said midfielder Thiago Alcantara had tested positive for Covid-19, reports the BBC. Liverpool say the Senegal winger has “displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall”. Mane, 28, played for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: