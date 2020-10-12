Hamilton equals Schumacher’s record with 91st wi

Lewis Hamilton equalled the all-time record for career Formula 1 victories by winning the Eifel Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver’s win was the 91st of his career and he will surely break Michael Schumacher’s record soon. Hamilton extended his championship lead over team-mate Valtteri Bottas to 69pointsaftertheFinnretired. Behind Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in second,

Daniel Ricciardo scored Renault’s first podium since returning to F1 as a constructor in 2016.

The race had been poised for a close fight between Hamilton and Bottas before the second Mercedes hit trouble at the Nurburgring. Hamilton, second on the grid, made a better start than Bottas and dived for the inside at the first corner, pushing him wide, but Bottas held his ground and recovered the lead on the inside of the second corner.

