Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new one-year contract with Mercedes for the 2021 season.

The 36-year-old’s previous deal lapsed in 2020 but he will now race for Mercedes for a ninth season.

Hamilton became the sport’s most successful driver ever in 2020, breaking Michael Schumacher’s all-time win record and drawing level with the German’s achievement of seven titles, reports the BBC.

“Our team has achieved incredible things together,” said Hamilton.

