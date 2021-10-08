Hamzat, Shekarau seeks FBOs’ partnership on good governance

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau have called on Faith Based Organizations (FBOs) to go beyond esoteric teachings in their preachings and embrace more realistic content designed to promote decency and better behaviour.

The duo spoke at a Workshop on Good Governance organized by the Nasrul-Lahi-L-Faith Society (NASFAT), saying that there was a need for a new attitude toward solving the myriad of challenges besetting the nation. According to Hamzat, a fundamental problem with the nation is the issue of failed parenting, which further challenges the emerging breed of Nigerians. He urged the FBOs to also call on members to actively engage in politics, adding that religion does not bar anyone from being a politician but they should be a good one and allow their principles and conviction guide and drive what they do in government.

The deputy governor said that if they stay away, they have no moral justification to complain, adding that the era of fighting government and becoming a hero as in the days of colonial rule is long gone. Dr Hamzat, however, listed the nation’s challenges as including a lack of “coincidence of want” adding that nepotism will take the nation to nowhere. He said Nigeria should prioritize competence in every facet of our national life, adding that merit is very important and as a people, we should not ignore merit and lower our standard.

He further said Nigerians should stop gratifying violence and wrongdoing,” while calling on the FBOs to use their platforms to engage in rebuilding the moral fabric of our nation. Also speaking at the workshop, former Governor of Kano State, senator Ibrahim Shekarau stated that good governance requires government introducing and implementing policies and programmes that are people-oriented and guarantee easy access to food for citizens.

While stating that the essence of government is to serve humanity, the former governor further urged the government to embrace love for the people founded on honesty, sincerity of purpose, truth and good conscience. He listed the principles of good governance to include: accountability, open participation, political stability, the Rule of Law and effective governance. According to him, the war on corruption should be given pride of place, adding that unless the government eliminates corruption, it will not be able to establish good governance. He thereafter called on Faith Based Organizations to charge their members to always come out and cast their votes during elections to guard. They should embark on engaging their members.

