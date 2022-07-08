Islam

Hamzat to Pilgrims: Pray for Tinubu, Nigeria

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has Nigerian in Saudi Arabia to pray for peace in Nigeria and success of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election noting that any good nation must have a good leader to develop it. The Deputy Governor , who also charged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors and shun any act capable of portraying the state and country in bad light as they embark on holy pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The Deputy Governor admonished them to comport themselves in good manners, represent the country very well and focus on the spiritual exercise they are going for.

He said: “You are Ambassadors of Lagos State and Nigeria. When you get to the Holy Land, let them see that you are of good conduct and we understand the religion of Islam. You should not fight but focus on the spiritual benefits you stand to gain from the pilgrimage.”

Hamzat emphasized that the state government has made every necessary arrangements to ensure that intending pilgrims have a hitch-free and successful pilgrimage to and fro the Holy Land. He said government has created and inaugurated various sub committees to make the pilgrimage easy for all pilgrims and advise them to meet members of any of the committee that will provide answers to their enquiry or request. He further admonished them to pray for the peace and progress of the state in particular and the country in general, as it is only in a peaceful atmosphere that there can be development and growth.

He also urged them to pray for the success of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election noting that any good nation must have a good leader to develop it. Meanwhile, a total number of 1,665 Lagos pilgrims were airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Hajj exercise. While answering journalist’s question before his departure, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba commended the state government on the management of the 2022 Hajj operation which led to a successful exercise.

He also advised the pilgrims to exhibit exemplary conduct while in the holy land and eschew negative habits and other tendencies that may cause their Hajj not to be accepted by Allah. On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola said that accomplishing a successful airlifting exercise was not an easy task despite the backlog of intending pilgrims for about three years consecutively. He urged them to be calm and cooperate with officials of the State government and Board members so that the exercise would be hitch-free whilst wishing every pilgrim acceptable Hajj experience. Speaking earlier, a member of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Prof. Kabir Paramole thanked Allah as well as Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for their assistance in ensuring a seamless operation for the Hajj 2022.

 

Our Reporters

