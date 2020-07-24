‘Hand washing, cheapest way to attack COVID-19’

The Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, on Thursday said that the cheapest way to fight various diseases was through effective handwashing. Edu said this in Calabar while receiving over 200 handwashing stations donated by United Purpose, a non governmental organisation, for the Primary Healthcare Development Agency in Cross River. The commissioner, who said she was grateful that the state had partners who were always ready to support it in the area of health, stressed that when sanitation fails, healthcare suffers. “Although the state had not recorded massive number of the ravaging COVID-19 infections and deaths residents are advised to have a high index of suspicion.

“We encourage everyone to effectively use the available resources in the health facilities in the state and have a high index of suspicion. “I call on the health workers in the state to bring the Infection Control Protocol (ICP), they have been taught to bear.

“We will be signing the Clinical Governance Agreement today to ensure that when our clients go to our facilities they are protected and the care giver is also protected,” she said. The commissioner encouraged residents of the state to build their immunity because it was a way of protecting themselves and their loved ones.

