Handbag snatchers, pick pockets on the prowl

There seems to be a return of some common criminals such as the pick pockets, handbag snatchers, and other petty thieves to the suburbs of the nation’s capital. CHUKWU DAVID reports

H andbag snatching and pick pocketing are age long crimes perpetrated by street urchins and other deviants in the society. The menace used to be associated with school drop outs, motor park touts and lazy characters who have no identifiable means of livelihood. This illegitimate endeavour was thought to had given way to advanced fee fraud and cyber crimes. Today, even some supposedly highly educated young men have been found to be actively involved in the demeaning trade. Handbag snatchers In the Federal Capital Territory, the menace of pick pockets and bag snatchers is more prevalent in the suburban areas and satellite settlements. Residents of Mararaba, Nyanya, Karu, One- Man village, Masaka, Mpape, Kubwa, Gwagwa, Gwagwalada and Idu-Karmo, are all under severe torments of these petty thieves whose specialty is snatching of hand bags, phones and picking pockets. Right now, this criminality has become a nightmare around the Mararaba and Nyanya, Mabushi and Gishiri where these miscreants operate day and night. They operate mostly at bus stops, traffic jams and markets places where there are a lot of people struggling to make their ways through a congested pathway. They also operate at red light districts where young men troop to every evening to have fun with ladies of easy virtue. People who usually leave their houses for work or other engage- ments early in the morning, now do so at a great risk of being attacked by these criminals. Many residents are now scared of going out early in the morning with bags, phones, money and other valuables because these are the targets of the hoodlums. Mobile rogues Often times, they use motorcycle to carry out their nefarious operations. The bike rider usually carries his cohort at the back; when they see their target, the bike will slow down near the person and the one at the back will quickly snatch the bag and zoom off, leaving their victim in pains. Sometime ago, commuters and traders in the ever busy Mararaba bus stop had heaved a sigh of relief following the disappearance of pick pockets and handbag snatchers from the area. Their disappearance followed the mounting of series of security checkpoints in the area to rid the place of criminals. Inside Abuja learnt that the security beef up was because a senior military commander was living in his personal house in the area. Unfortunately, this reprieve was very ephemeral because the armed soldiers vacated the place shortly after when they had issues with some human rights groups, who accused them of violation of human rights in the discharge of their duties. This security gap left the people at the mercy of the criminal elements who did not hesitate to return to their operations. Phone snatchers In Gishiri, a village in the Jahi District of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), the phone snatchers are usually very daring especially at night. When residents move on the streets, they know it is dangerous to go with their phones even when they want to recharge such phones at a nearby kiosk. Many have lost their phones and other valuables to these hoodlums. In one of the recent incidents, a young man was attacked by the phone thieves on the street and before passers by knew what was happening, he lay on a pool if his own blood. Inside Abuja gathered that the young man resisted the thieves who in turn stabbed him at the chest. He died shortly after while the assailants disappeared with his phone. Street voices Some of the residents and commuters who spoke with our correspondent lamented the departure of the soldiers and the return of the hoodlums to Mararaba and other adjoining settlements. Patience Abang told Inside Abuja that they were happy when the notorious incidents of pick pocketing and phone snatching at the Mararaba bus stop reduced considerably because of the presence of the soldiers. “Unfortunately, these criminals have returned again even in greater number. The regular complaints of handset, hand-bag and wallet snatching have been so rampant especially with the deteriorating state of the economy, which made some of these people to lose their jobs. “For some few years, I have been operating here, there have been rampant cases of hand sets, hand bags and wallets snatching by hoodlums at this bus stop, and that gave this place a very bad name anywhere you go. We thought that a permanent solution had come but it’s a pity we are back in the pit,” she said. Abang noted that the resurgence of the menace was as a result of the departure of policemen and soldiers positioned at strategic spots every morning and evening, as they always monitored the movement of people at those peak periods. “I want to believe that the situation would not continue because these snatchers have formed themselves into serious cult groups; anywhere you go, you see them. They are in the market, on the road and at bus stops. “The situation has gone so bad that the snatchers position themselves from Kugbo hill down to Nyanya where they target unsuspecting passengers and drivers to snatch their phones and bags through the car windows that are not wound up”, she noted. Suleiman Musa, a taxi driver said, “the hoodlums always pose as commuters, snatched my handsets at hold-up through the window of my vehicle and disappeared. We are not very unhappy because this situation is getting worse by the day”. Mr. Peter Okeke, a furniture maker at Kugbo furniture market lamented that the activities of bag and phone snatchers were getting out of hands. “The pick pockets are still around. Just last week, I was coming with a bike from Ado to this bus stop, I didn’t know that one boy was pursuing me, it was when I got down, I noticed that the boy was after me to snatch my handset. “I quickly changed the position of my handset. So, as he couldn’t reach me again, he changed direction and moved away. Also, that same week, as I arrived the bus stop under the pedestrian bridge, two men attempted to snatch my handset but failed” he said. Jungle justice However, as the menace of handbag snatching gets aggravates in and around the city, some aggrieved residents have vowed never to spare anybody caught in the criminal act. On one occasion, two Okada snatchers were reportedly beaten to death and burnt to ashes at Mararaba bus stop, while one was killed by a car after he snatched a bag from a passenger in a vehicle and was running to cross to the other side of the road.

