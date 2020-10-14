Handball federation expects approval for league takeoff

The secretary of the Handball Federation of Nigeria Haruna Megidansanma has stated that all is set for the commencement of the 2020 Handball League in Abuja. He said the HFN is awaiting the approval from the ministry of youth and sports as well as the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to proceed. Megidansanma said the handball league had been fixed to take place from October 23 to the November 17, 2020. He added that they had also sent out circulars to all participating teams, admonishing them to ensure they come with their respective certificate of Covid-19 testing. “We are also going to have a testing center at the venue of the league games as part of our efforts to ensure safety. We are set to go as we are only waiting of the ministry to give us the go ahead. We hope to get the approval next week,” he said.
