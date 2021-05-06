Handball Nations Cup: Minister charges national team to make country proud

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare on Tuesday night paid an unscheduled visit to the camp of the female National Handball team at the Aguyi Ironsi Military Catonment, Abuja where he charged them to make Nigeria proud at the Handball Nations Cup. According to the Minister: “I’m glad to be here this evening to watch you prepare through your camping for the Africa Handball Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon.

I want to encourage you to see it as an honor to represent Nigeria. I’ve watched some of you play in our league and seen alot of talents in you, Periodically during your camping, I’ll come around to see you as well as send you off when you are ready to leave for Cameroon.”

The Minister commended the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Nigerian Handball Federation Samuel Ocheho, “Your President, now Chairman has done excellently well, as he is a model President in our Federations whom others should take a cue from.”

Ocheho expressed appreciation to the Minister for always supportiing Handball and sports generally “it is always a pleasure to see that you come through for Handball and sports generally in the country, we do not take it for granted. We Appreciate your support and look forward to making the country proud in Cameroon” Captain of the team Dorathy Nyugh said “it is a great joy and honour to have you here Honourable Minister, its been 20 years since the Female Handball team last featured in the Nations Cup. Even after our arrival to camp, people still had doubts but your presence here today has given us more assurance.

