Handball Nations Cup: Minister charges national team to make country proud

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare on Tuesday night paid an unscheduled visit to the camp of the female National Handball team at the Aguyi Ironsi Military Catonment, Abuja where he charged them to make Nigeria proud at the Handball Nations Cup. According to the Minister: “I’m glad to be here this evening to watch you prepare through your camping for the Africa Handball Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon.

I want to encourage you to see it as an honor to represent Nigeria. I’ve watched some of you play in our league and seen alot of talents in you, Periodically during your camping, I’ll come around to see you as well as send you off when you are ready to leave for Cameroon.”

The Minister commended the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Nigerian Handball Federation Samuel Ocheho, “Your President, now Chairman has done excellently well, as he is a model President in our Federations whom others should take a cue from.”

Ocheho expressed appreciation to the Minister for always supportiing Handball and sports generally “it is always a pleasure to see that you come through for Handball and sports generally in the country, we do not take it for granted. We Appreciate your support and look forward to making the country proud in Cameroon” Captain of the team Dorathy Nyugh said “it is a great joy and honour to have you here Honourable Minister, its been 20 years since the Female Handball team last featured in the Nations Cup. Even after our arrival to camp, people still had doubts but your presence here today has given us more assurance.

Olympics: COVID-19 countermeasures to cost some $960m – Report

  Tokyo Games organisers estimate the cost of COVID-19 countermeasures for next year’s rearranged Olympics will run to around 100 billion yen ($960 million), Kyodo News reported on Monday. Japanese media had reported a day earlier that the total costs of delaying the Games for a year would run to 200 billion yen, reports Reuters. […]
Again, EPL, La Liga, Serie A matches come live on DStv, GOtv

It’s another weekend of football on DStv and GOtv. Subscribers can look forward to the best football action from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A on SuperSport, scheduled for 25 to 28 September, 2020. For Premier League this weekend, Liverpool and Arsenal are scheduled to meet at Anfield on the evening of Monday […]
AFCON 2021: Rohr lists Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Squirrels, Crocodiles

Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has included Captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forward Victor Osimhen in a 24-man list for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying battles with Benin Republic and Lesotho. Nigeria, top of the Group E log with eight points (one ahead of […]

