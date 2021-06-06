Handball: Nigeria takes on Congo DR in Nations Cup opener

After a 26 years absence, Nigerian Female National Handball team will be seeking for victory when they take on Congo DR in their opening game at the Women Handball Nations Cup in Yaounde, Cameroun on Sunday.

The coach Rafiu Salami led team is full of confidence as they slug it out in Group B against Congo DR, host Cameroon and Kenya. According to team captain Dorathy Nyagh, the team would soar in Yaounde” We shall not let Nigeria and Nigerians down, we will do our best and would not tarnish the image of our country.

We appreciate the support of the Minister, the Federal Government, our President and the coach. We shall justify all the support that has been given to us by picking the World Cup ticket” Meanwhile, Head of Nigeria Consulate in Cameroon Safiu Olaniyan accorded the team a warm reception on arrival with a promise to mobilise the Nigerian community in Yaounde to lend support to the team.

According to Olaniyan ” We give glory to God for journey mercies and I charge the team to always have Nigeria at the back of their minds on and off the field of play.

You are in Cameroon not because you are the best, but favoured by God to be chosen among millions. Hence, you must rise to the challenge by coming out victorious”

