Handle Sallah Ram waste appropriately, LASG tells residents

The Lagos State Government yesterday charged residents to manage generated waste though slauthering of rams and other animals for the Eid-El- Kabir appropriately so as to ensure that the gains already made towards a cleaner environment in the city are not eroded.

The government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr.Tunji Bello, said residents should complement the concerted efforts of the various agencies in the timely evacuation of waste and cleaning of drains especially during the festive period. He said all waste generated through the slaughtering of rams and other animals and waste from food items should be properly disposed after bagging through approved PSP operators, just as everyone must avoid unsanitary actions. Bello, while felicitating with all Muslims, urged Lagosians to celebrate with moderation, bearing in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us. He added that for all those who will make public outings during the holidays, they should avoid littering while observing Covid safety protocols.

Like this: Like Loading...