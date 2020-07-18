Handling the entities involved in a sick marriage (Part 1)

There are people who enter the marital institution with the anticipation of marital problems. This sounds strange but is true. There are people, who get married with wrong or temporal motives such as winning a business contract, defrauding the partner, getting a travel document, simply getting MRS attached to their names, and so on.

Such people get married, consciously or unconsciously anticipating marital sickness in the course of the journey. However, majority of marital sicknesses experienced today were never expected, anticipated or planned for. Those undergoing these types of marital sicknesses should understand that there are entities involved in a sick marriage. Every marriage that is approved by God but is presently sick has the capacity to receive healing and a turn-around when the entities involved in the sickness are properly handled.

If your marriage is presently sick, I declare by the power of the resurrected Jesus Christ that by the time you finish reading this piece, your marriage shall receive divine visitation in Jesus name. Who are the entitites involved in a sick marriage? 1. GOD ALMIGHTY WHO DOES NOT DESIRE SICKNESS IN MARRIAGE: “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you expected end” (Jeremiah 29:11). “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth” (3rs John 2).

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning” (James 1:17). Are you already blaming God for your marital sickness? The summary of the above scriptures is that it is not the WILL of God for your marriage or anything about you to be sick. What you need to do to this entity called God in your marriage, is to believe he owns your life. Believe he is the originator of marriage and therefore, has the ultimate formula for a healthy marriage. Believe that your marriage cannot work without God (John 15:5). Accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour. Then, accept his Lordship over your marriage.

If you do not allow the Lordship of Jesus Christ over your marriage, marital sickness will persist. 2. YOU: If your marriage is sick, the second entity involved in that sickness is you. Now, I assume you do not in anyway, desire a sick marriage.

If this is the case, then, do not be comfortable with the sickness in your marriage. Jesus said: “Verily, I say unto you, whatsoever ye shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever ye shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven” (Matthew 18:18). Do everything to fight the sickness in your marriage, complying with God’s rules. Avoid mindsets and actions that attract sickness to your marriage. If you perceive your husband or wife as just any other man or woman outside, rather than a part of you, you will surely attract sickness to your marriage. If you offer respect to an opposite sex outside, more than to your spouse, you are attracting sickness to your marriage. If you surround yourself with friends and associates that have scores to settle with people of the opposite sex and you work faithfully with their counsel in relating with your spouse, you are attracting sickness to your marriage.

Words are spiritually powerful. If you use your own words to nullify the positive prophetic prayers that were rendered during your marriage ceremony or wedding; if you curse or insult your spouse, even in public, you are attracting sickness to your marriage. If you decide to put Biblical instructions aside in relating with or dealing with your spouse, then, you have taken up arms against God. You are attracting sickness to your marriage. The entity called YOU must behave well and do the right things in line with the word of God so that marital sickness can disappear.

THE DEVIL: From the day you married your spouse, the devil has been doing everything to ensure that your healthy marriage gets sick. In fact, while you were making your marital vow and receiving marital prayers that day, he was busy saying: “Let me see how all these prayers will work. I will ensure the marriage falls sick.”

Jesus Christ already told us that the thief (devil) comes to kill, steal and destroy but Jesus came to give life in abundance (John 10:10). Therefore, I command every dying aspect of your marriage to receive abundant life right now in Jesus name! Stop seeing your spouse as the devil in your marriage. The devil behind, is responsible for marital sickness. So, how do you handle this entity called devil? “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you” (James 4:7). How can this be done? Find out in the next edition and your marriage shall be a blessing and a testimony in Jesus name!

