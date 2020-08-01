Handling the entities involved in a sick marriage (Part 2)

How do you handle the entity called devil? “Be sober, be vigilant: because your adversary the devil as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” (1st Peter 5:8). “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you” (James 4:7).

Resisting the devil is done by exercising authority in the power that Jesus Christ has given to you. We wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities and powers and spiritual wickedness in high places (Ephesians 6:12). Fight the devil on your knees through prayers done by faith. Confronting a lady in public for trying to entice your husband to sleep with her may not change anything. Pray against the spirit of uncontrolled lust that that has made your husband to start dancing to the song of the strange woman by engaging her in ungodly conversations both before and behind you.

The heart of everybody, including kings like your husband is in the hands of God. Enquire from your husband to know what he desires in a wife that you are not doing, so that you prayerfully increase your shower of love for him. As a husband, complaining to everybody about your wife’s misbehaviours may not cure the sickness. It is the devil that has done this. Pray against the demon of disobedience or arrogance that has taken over her. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. That is how to handle the entity called the devil. Persistent, faith-laced warfare prayers will do it. 4.

THE SICKNESS:

Why is it that many marriages have one form of sickness or the other? The answer is simple. The entity called sickness does not naturally like to leave any marriage or anybody. Sickness likes to reside in an abode that it considers comfortable or that welcomes it with bates like sin, unbelief, ignorance of God’s word, carelessness, spiritual dryness, etc. That is why it seems as if it is normal for a couple to have a conflict that results in communication breakdown or malice bearing. It is not normal.

It is a marital sickness that could lead to death in form of divorce, separation or even murder. Some people think and have come to believe that it is normal for one party in a marriage to indulge in adultery. This is a very dangerous ailment that can kill such marriage.

It may seem, as if one party in a marriage defrauding the other is okay. It is a marital sickness planted by the devil. When it is an in-law that dictates to a man what happens in his home, it is a marital sickness. When you always create opportunity for quarrel between you and your mother-inlaw or father-in-law, your marriage is sick. When your husband makes a lot of money and spends the bulk of the money on drunkenness and womanizing, leaving you and your children to suffer unnecessarily, that is marital sickness. If you have a sick marriage however, there is good news for you. You can eject the sickness that is residing in your marriage. The owner of a house has the power to determine the tenant that stays and the one to eject. Your marriage belongs to you and not to sickness.

You have the power to eject sickness from your marriage. How did I know? Jesus gave you “power against unclean spirits, to cast them out and to HEAL ALL MANNER OF SICKNESSES AND ALL MANNER OF DISEASES” (Matthew 10:1). Listen! It takes the combination of humanity and divinity to conquer sickness and fulfill destiny. God has a part to play.

You have a part to play. For instance, God sees your heart and hates it when you doubt his capabilities. He expects a stubborn dependence on him for solution instead of sharing your faith in him with other gods by running from one fetish priest or prayer house to the other for solution and indulging in practices that God hates. If you do not play your part in the fight against marital sickness, you may not conquer. Therefore, refuse to accommodate sickness in your marriage because it was not part of the original plan. Do not surrender and say “well, no wife can stop her husband from cheating on her.” It is not true. But remember that it is not a physical battle.

So, go on your knees and pray out the spirit of adultery that has held your spouse captive. You may think prayer does not work because the result is in your estimation, taking time to show up. That is the doubt challenge. Stop doubting God. It is not compulsory that you exchange words with your nagging wife and quarrel into malice bearing. Wasting of scarce resources on sinful lifestyle after suffering to generate the money, is not of God. If you are born again, take advantage of the word of God, the promises and authority that Jesus Christ has given to you.

Go on your knees and seek the face of God. Cast out the sickness that is troubling your marital relationship. In the name of Jesus, I decree that as you cooperate with God to cast out the sicknesses troubling your marriage, every form of marital sickness will disappear. I declare abundant health upon your marriage in Jesus name.

