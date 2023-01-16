News Top Stories

Hands off Emefiele, ex-AGF, 5 SANs tell DSS

…write Malami

Onyekachi Eze

Hands off Emefiele, ex-AGF, 5 SANs tell DSS AbujaFormer Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Adetokunbo Kayode (SAN) and five other senior lawyers have condemned the alleged moves by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele over allegations of terrorism financing despite a court order against the action. In their petition to the  Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) dated January 6, Kayode, Oba Maduabuchi, Emeka Ozoani, M.M Nurudeen, Abdul Mohammed and Dr. Emeka Obegolu, asked the government to obey the rule since the Federal High Court had dismissed the DSS’ application to arrest Emefiele. Kayode and others stated that in spite of these judicial decisions: “We observe moves to still proceed and  side track and disobey the court decisions and unduly and unlawfully interfere with Mr. Emefiele’s fundamental rights. ‘’In this circumstance, we wish to urge the Hon Attorney General of the Federation to use his good offices to guarantee and ensure that the government, especially the security agencies, observe the rule of law as a foundation of a democratic society by complying with court decisions. “The court, as the last hope of the citizen, has made a pronouncement on the legal rights and obligations of citizen Godwin Emefiele, it behoves on all agencies of government to obey the order of the court, until such order is set aside by an appellate court. ”The constitutional role of the judiciary as the third arm of government includes serving as a bulwark against oppression and intimidation. The judiciary remains available to both the government and the citizens, in the ventilation of perceived grievances. “Consequently, we respectfully urge the Hon. Attorney General, as Chief Law Officer of the Federation, to ensure adherence to the Rule of Law and advise the security agencies, especially the DSS to comply with the order of the court and not do anything that will cast this government in a very negative light in this circumstance. “This is very important as it will signal to Nigerians and the International Community that the government is committed to the rule of law as we proceed into this transition era.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
