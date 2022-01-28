Metro & Crime

Hanifa: Court Remands Wife Of Kano Pupil Killer For Concealing Victim’s Kidnap

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kano State Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Gidan Murtala, Kano, has remanded Jamila Muhammad Sani, wife of the alleged kidnapper and killer of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, who was arraigned on a count charge of alleged concealing of a kidnap victim.

Jamila, a 30-year-old woman, is the wife to Abdulmalik Tanko, proprietor of the school, who is standing trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable homicide.

A report read to Jamila alleged that she concealed a kidnapped victim in her house for the period of five days.

“That you Jamila Muhammad Sani, a wife to Abdulmalik Tanko Muhammad, a proprietor and teacher of Noble Kids Comprehensive Academy located at Kwanar Dakata in Kano State, on the 4th December 2021 around 1830hrs your husband brought to you Hanifa Abubakar a 5-year-old pupil, wearing her school uniform and spent five days in your custody.

“You kept her hostage knowing fully that she was kidnapped by your husband and you refused to disclose it to any person,” the report stated.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravenes section 227 of the Penal Code.

However, Jamila denied the content of the First Information Report.

Consequently, the prosecutor, Lamido Abba Soron Dinki, prayed the court to remand the defendant in police custody pending when the case diary was ready.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril ordered the defendant to be remanded in police custody and adjourned the sitting to February 2.

 

