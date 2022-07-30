News

Hanifa gets justice at last, says Tallen

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has said she has something to cheer about, as she witnessed the triumph of justice in the case of Hanifa Abubakar, the six-year-old pupil, who was abducted and subsequently murdered by her school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko and another accomplice Hashimu Isyaku. Tallen made this known yesterday in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

In the judgement by Justice Usman Na’abba of the Kano High Court, the accused persons were sentenced to death by hanging on five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, attempt to kidnap, abetment, kidnapping and concealing of kidnap person.

“Though this conviction will not bring the young Hanifa back, we are happy that at least justice is served and will serve as a deterrent to others, as well as restore the confidence of the public in the judicial system in Nigeria.” She commends the Kano State government for ensuring speedy trial of the case.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom to FG: Extend military onslaught against bandits to North Central

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday urged the Federal Government to extend its onslaught against bandits in the North West to the North Central geopolitical region. Governor Ortom made the call when he received members of the Niger Delta Bishop’s Voice and Minister’s Forum (NDBVAMF) on a courtesy visit at the Government House in […]
News

APC Nat’l reconciliation resolves Abia crisis

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…Kalu, Adighije, Oti, others present at meeting The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, on Friday resolved the party crisis in Abia State. The chairman of the Reconciliation Committee told journalists that the committee would submit its report to the leadership […]
News

ECOWAS endorses Okonjo-Iweala for WTO DG

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  T he Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has endorsed Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).     This is contained in a statement signed by the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, on behalf of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.     Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica