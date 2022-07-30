Hanifa gets justice at last, says Tallen

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has said she has something to cheer about, as she witnessed the triumph of justice in the case of Hanifa Abubakar, the six-year-old pupil, who was abducted and subsequently murdered by her school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko and another accomplice Hashimu Isyaku. Tallen made this known yesterday in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

In the judgement by Justice Usman Na’abba of the Kano High Court, the accused persons were sentenced to death by hanging on five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, attempt to kidnap, abetment, kidnapping and concealing of kidnap person.

“Though this conviction will not bring the young Hanifa back, we are happy that at least justice is served and will serve as a deterrent to others, as well as restore the confidence of the public in the judicial system in Nigeria.” She commends the Kano State government for ensuring speedy trial of the case.

