News Top Stories

Hanifa: Kano revokes licenses of private schools

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, KANO Comment(0)

Kano State Government says it had revoked licenses of all private schools operating in the state. The Commissioner for Education Alhaji Mohammad Sanusi Kiru stated this while briefing journalists in his office yesterday.

 

 

He said following the unfortunate incidence that occurred in the state where a proprietor kidnapped and killed a five-year-old student of his school was very touching; consequently government would not allow such incident to occur again.

 

Alhaji Kiru explained that the issue of rape is becoming rampant in private schools in the state, as such serious measures needed to be implored in ensuring that all such schools operating in the state have been thoroughly screened.

 

The commissioner maintained that a committee would be set by the government that would screen all private schools, stressing that any school that does not pass the revalidation exercise would be closed.

 

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has promised to abide by the constitutional provision as the governor to assent to the death sentence in the circumstance, when passed by Court, following the gruesome murder Abba.

 

He made this known when he paid a condolence visit alongside his Deputy, Dr Nasuru Yusuf Gawuna, Majority Leader, State House of Assembly, Labaran Abdul Madari and other top government functionaries, at the family’s residence in Dakata/ Kawaji on Monday.

 

“We have good confirmation from the court handling the process that, justice would be done. No stone would be left unturned,” he said. Spea king further he said: “Whoever is found guilty of this heinous offence will also face death. As a government we have already started the process.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ganduje reiterates commitment to enforce face masks

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said his adminis  tration was committed to fully enforce use of face masks in the state as refusal by residents would attract punitive sanction.   According to the governor, wearing of face masks in the state was compulsory with a view to reducing spread of COVID-19, warning […]
News

Lalong, wife, children test negative for COVID-19

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, wife and members of his family including his immediate staff have tested negative to the Corona virus for the second time.   Lalong in a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, issued yesterday in Jos, said the second test conducted on him and his […]
News Top Stories

ORGANISED PRIVATE SECTOR WARNS: Govt’s pre-poll activities may suppress economic growth

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…says GDP may slow in Q1’22 …rues N2.29trn budget allocation to fight insecurity …flays new excise duty on beverages Members of the organised private sector have expressed pessimism over the country’s economy during the current year 2022. They are of the view that being the year preceding the long expected 2023 election year, greater attention […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica