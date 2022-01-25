Hanifa: Kano revokes licenses of private schools

Kano State Government says it had revoked licenses of all private schools operating in the state. The Commissioner for Education Alhaji Mohammad Sanusi Kiru stated this while briefing journalists in his office yesterday.

He said following the unfortunate incidence that occurred in the state where a proprietor kidnapped and killed a five-year-old student of his school was very touching; consequently government would not allow such incident to occur again.

Alhaji Kiru explained that the issue of rape is becoming rampant in private schools in the state, as such serious measures needed to be implored in ensuring that all such schools operating in the state have been thoroughly screened.

The commissioner maintained that a committee would be set by the government that would screen all private schools, stressing that any school that does not pass the revalidation exercise would be closed.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has promised to abide by the constitutional provision as the governor to assent to the death sentence in the circumstance, when passed by Court, following the gruesome murder Abba.

He made this known when he paid a condolence visit alongside his Deputy, Dr Nasuru Yusuf Gawuna, Majority Leader, State House of Assembly, Labaran Abdul Madari and other top government functionaries, at the family’s residence in Dakata/ Kawaji on Monday.

“We have good confirmation from the court handling the process that, justice would be done. No stone would be left unturned,” he said. Spea king further he said: “Whoever is found guilty of this heinous offence will also face death. As a government we have already started the process.”

