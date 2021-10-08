Hanks Anuku: It’s easier to live in Ghana than Nigeria

Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has again shed light on his reasons for leaving Nigeria at the peak of his career. Despite his successes, Anuku, who became popular for playing a villain in multiple movies, left Nigeria years ago. The actor had cited what he had termed “the turmoil, anarchy, and crisis” as his reasons for leaving the country. The film star spoke in a recent chat with BBC Igbo ahead of a forthcoming project. Explaining his hiatus, Anuku said he had made mistakes. He, however, denied any involvement in shady business. “I’ve travelled far and wide.

I’m content with what I have. I don’t do robberies, apart from the ones we act on screen and in the movies. It’s not easy to live in Nigeria. Most of the time, I cast my burden on God,” the actor explained. “But we’re still here, not leaving. What made me leave Nigeria was that, sometimes, one gets bored. I’ve lived in England, the US, in Italy. A lot has happened with me since the 90s. I’m a twin but not identical to my brother. “The last trip I made, the southern command, Ghana presidency. We were in a position and I was the Nigerian who campaigned for President Nana Akufo-Addo the first time. We won.

It was not easy. Nigerians are in Ghana. “I found Ghana more organised. I don’t have time to condemn anyone but the electricity was stable there and I liked it. It was easy to work there and progress. That’s the truth.” Quizzed on his first movie audition and his initial engagements with Nollywood, Anuku recalled how his return from England for vacation ended up shaping his acting career.

“It’s not easy to be what you want and stick to it. I’d worked in multiple fields in England. I came back on vacation to Nigeria. My parents were living in Orile Iganmu in Lagos. I took a tour around the state,” the actor said. “I had started working here and there in the film industry overseas but it was tough getting into the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). A relative called and told me they had a project. I auditioned then in Surulere. “When it was my turn, I delivered and the audience clapped. It was an Igbo movie where I was to play a doctor. That was how I started and acted in the first, second, and then the third movie.” On his forthcoming movie project, Anuku said he played the role of a chief priest. He said the movie will feature veterans like Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze.

Like this: Like Loading...