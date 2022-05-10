News

Hannibal Brumskine III's tech company streamlines creation of black businesses

Black business ownership is surging in the U.S. and for blacks across the diaspora; now up by almost 30% on pre-pandemic levels. Entrepreneurs like Hannibal Brumskine III are on the frontlines ensuring that these numbers continue to go up, while also making sure that these are not just vanity metrics that result in failed black businesses a few months down the line.

Streamlining is the key that unlocks rapid scale and growth in any industry and it will be the key to the success of this large and new emergence of black businesses. Similar to how GoDaddy streamlines the domain purchasing process for websites across the internet, Brumskine III’s education tech company is streamlining the creation and profitability of black-owned businesses.

Brumskine III’s ed-tech platform is solely aimed toward ensuring that black businesses leave no stone unturned in the creation of their new businesses. Black entrepreneurs log in and are able to educate themselves on every part of their business that might need improvement – courses on Facebook ads for black businesses all the way to over the phone sales. A quick glance at the platform will draw you to thinking that this is a “Udemy for black businesses”; although the platform is now only focusing on black-owned consulting businesses.

Brumskine III won the Young Diaspora Entrepreneur of the Year award in October for his efforts in catering to the educational needs of existing and aspiring black business owners in the United States and the United Kingdom. Ultimately, black business leaders across the globe are taking initiative in the boost in black owned businesses from the pandemic and hoping that the boost ends up transforming the black economy forever.

 

