Happy birthday to Senator Kalu, the most suitable next president of Nigeria

I chose the occasion of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s 62nd birthday to express my views on Nigeria’s desperate quest for the leadership that can pull the nation back from the precipice. In January of 2020, I had the rather unusual privilege of encountering the man that is simply known as OUK.

It was a very defining encounter because of the circumstances and context. Yet, in a matter of a short period of time, I knew instinctively that OUK was the most likely candidate to become the next president of Nigeria unless he declined to make the requisite effort to actualize that. It is important to say that I reached this conclusion at a point when I did not consider myself a supporter of the man.

Before I say more about the reasons for this weighty impression of OUK, let me summarize my background and the observational premise from which I made my assessment. I am fifty-five years old and have been a professional for more than thirty years.

In that period, I have served as a member of the Policy and Planning Committee of the then Harvard Institute for International Development (HIID), as well as their regional coordinator for Africa.

In the execution of the HIID programmes in African countries, directly advised top officials of governments (at presidential levels, to be precise) in countries such as Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Uganda on critical policy reforms of that era.

Prior to my position at the HIID, I was an active part and participant in many policy studies and researches on the reforming and transitioning economies of Eastern Europe and China at Harvard University in the early 1990s.

And post- HIID, I was a legal counsel to the World Bank in Washington, DC, assigned to the Europe and Central Asia region.

Finally, to the extent considered relevant, after I moved into the private sector as an international lawyer, I played major roles in critical cases of the time, such as the case of MKO Abiola and others v. General Abdulsalami Abubakar in the United States.

The above activities spanned the period of 1992 to 2012 (twenty years). Within that experiential latitude, I have had a profound insight into the pace and range of global changes. I have also had the opportunity to observe intimately the trends of leadership in Africa.

And finally, I occupied a sustained observational position regarding the events in Nigeria from Babangida’s failed transition, through the emergence of the Abacha regime and the political transition presided over by General Abdulsalami Abubakar in 1998. I witnessed the emergence of Obasanjo as a Presidential candidate after the primaries that Dr. Alex Ekwueme was expected to win.

As counsel to Abdulsalami Abubakar in arguably the most significant Nigerian case in American courts, I was forced by the exigencies of my role to know too much about what transpired in the Nigerian power game of the last decade of the last century.

In that controversy, my client, the former Head of State of Nigeria, was accused of killing Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of Presidential elections in 1993 and the matter was presented for the Americans to resolve.

That case lasted seven years and went all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States. Other than the civil war, there were two most defining sets of events in Nigerian history since Independence: The first set pertains to the events flowing from the 1966 January coup and the second set of events pertains to those surrounding the death of MKO Abiola.

Therefore, to be a lawyer in the Abiola case for seven years in a jurisdiction as intense as the United States Federal Courts, one can safely be presumed to have acquired an extraordinary insight into Nigerian political development.

To crown it, I observed intimately the emergence of Obasanjo’s administration in 1999, the fledgling democracy that followed, the high hopes and the many failures and reversals in the process.

In that return to democracy, I observed the key players, of which OUK was a 39-year old and relatively unremarkable member, as the then Governor of Abia State.

When I met OUK in 2020, he was 60 years old and had been under my general observation for 21 years. I had a solid repertoire of experience and knowledge about world, regional and national leaders, against which I could assess and evaluate OUK.

