Happy times as Joseph Yobo turns 40

If there is anyone who would still be having euphoria, it is certainly no other person but famous ex-footballer, Joseph Yobo. Handsome Rivers State-born, former Super Eagle and Everton defender, on September 6, added another year to hit the mile stone age of 40.

Although, a lot of people are staying off elaborate events as a way of warding off the coronavirus pandemic, but having quiet events is certainly not new to Yobo, as it will be recalled that the former Eagle’s skipper married his ex-beauty queen wife, Adaeze in a church at midnight in Jos, Plataeu State, with only a handful present.

Ensuring her hubby had a fabulous day, Adaeze pulled a surprise on the hubby as the birthday boy walked into the hands of a violinist who serenaded the atmosphere with beautiful birthday tunes.

Just getting started with the serenades, it was later the tune of popular R&B king, Timi Dakolo, who with sonorous voice led the Yobo family in praise and worship before the fun continued.

Although, it was made a family affair but the newest 40 year old in town, Yobo would live to cherish memories of his special birthday anniversary as he got lot of love from his beautiful wife and lovely kids.

Born in Kono, a community in the Khana area of Rivers State, Nigeria, Yobo was a member of the Flying Eagles squad that got to the quarter-final of the 1999 FIFA U-20 World Cup on home soil. Yobo made his Super Eagles debut in 2001, featured at six AFCONs (2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013), three FIFA World Cups (2002, 2010, 2014) before retiring from international football in 2014.

At club level Yobo played for Standard Liege, Marseille, Everton, Fenerbahce and Norwich City. On February 12, 2020, Yobo was appointed assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

Like this: Like Loading...