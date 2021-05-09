Happy times as Oba Alao, wife welcome twins after 18 years

As it is established that the rich also cry, this saying is true and has played out in different people’s lives.

Despite their high profile status, those who are close to Oba Francis Olushola Alao, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon in Oyo State and his beautiful wife, Olori Olusola Alao, will tell you that their marriage has not been all rosy. But with undying love that exist between the lovers and the grace of God, the couple had for long started to have great stories to tell about their union.

The latest of such sweet tales is that the wife just put to bed a set of twins that are boys, after eighteen years she has waited unto the lord for fruit of the womb.

Olori Olusola, daughter of billionaire industrialist, Prince Samuel Adedoyin was delivered of the baby boys at Shady Grove Medical Centre, Maryland USA few days past.

The good news has since sparked jubilation throwing family, friends and well wishers of the couple into a celebratory mood

