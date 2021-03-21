Happy times for Laura Ikeji-Kanu

Fashion and social media influencer, Laura Ikeji-Kanu is in one of her best moments as she recently celebrated her birthday.

Added to the big celebration, she got a brand new car and N3million cash from a beauty brand which she has been it’s ambassador for a few months. L

aura who took to her Instagram handle to share her great gifts, was not only overjoyed, she was thankful for the gesture.

The mother of two who has been doing remarkably well with her youtube channel is also getting ready to launch her beauty make up line, Laurabeauty.

A brand she is hoping to do better that her previously launched perfume line.

