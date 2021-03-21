Body & Soul

Happy times for Laura Ikeji-Kanu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fashion and social media influencer, Laura Ikeji-Kanu is in one of her best moments as she recently celebrated her birthday.

 

Added to the big celebration, she got a brand new car and N3million cash from a beauty brand which she has been it’s ambassador for a few months. L

 

aura who took to her Instagram handle to share her great gifts, was not only overjoyed, she was thankful for the gesture.

 

The mother of two who has been doing remarkably well with her youtube channel is also getting ready to launch her beauty make up line, Laurabeauty.

 

A brand she is hoping to do better that her previously launched perfume line.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Star Radler, the party delight has a new flavour

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

One of Nigeria’s fastest selling alcoholic beverages, and party delight, Star Radler has launched a new “Red Fruit” variant and new look this month.   A masterstroke from Nigerian Breweries Plc, Star Radler was introduced to the Nigerian market in 2014 as a great tasting beer with citrus flavour from a blend of orange and […]
Body & Soul

Buba Marwa Bereaved

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the news emanating from the corner of the former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, (rtd) all is certainly not well with the Adamawa born All Progressives Congress chieftain as information says that the smooth looking man is bereaved. It was reported that Marwa just lost his younger brother to the cold […]
Body & Soul

Abdulmumin Jibrin, back on the radar

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In life, nothing is done and dusted, at least, until death. This is something, which former member House of Representatives from Kano, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin knows.   For a couple of years, this good looking, outspoken and articulate politician has been around, doing this and that. A man with admirable pedigree, Jibrin attracted national attention […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica