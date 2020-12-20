Body & Soul

Happy times for Uche Nwosu as he welcomes baby boy

Former Chief of Staff and the son in-law to the immediate past governor of Imo State,Uche Nwosu, certainly is a man of great destiny. Life has really been good to him in recent times after he took the right steps at the right time and brought himself out from obscurity to become a centre of attraction and a personality worth being admired and envied.

 

The dude, being the man Friday to Okorocha who is now a senator, has had lot of wins in his life. However, he tasted defeat when all effort to make him succeed his father in-law as the Governor of Imo State proved abortive.

 

Of course, he had since put that behind him and focused on what the future holds.

 

As part of what the future holds is his recent win that life has just delivered to him. Uche, as you read is a happy man as his wife Ugwumba just put to bed a bouncing baby boy.

