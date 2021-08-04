Harassment report: You should resign, Biden tells NY Gov.

President Joe Biden has called on Andrew Cuomo to resign after a damning independent inquiry found the New York governor had harassed multiple women.

Biden’s condemnation of Cuomo came hours after the state’s Attorney General Letitia James said the governor had violated state and federal laws, reports the BBC.

In response, Cuomo denied touching anyone inappropriately and vowed to stay in office.

Cuomo could now be impeached, and is also facing a separate criminal probe.

“I think he should resign,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. “I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact. I have not read all that data.”

The attorney general’s investigation was commissioned last year after several women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the governor.

Investigators spent five months speaking to nearly 200 people, including staff members and some of those who made complaints against him. Tens of thousands of documents, texts and pictures were reviewed as part of the inquiry.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law,” Ms James said.

Cuomo, she said, had engaged in “unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments”.

Cuomo ‘ran finger down state trooper’s neck’

In one case, Cuomo and his staff retaliated against a former employee who accused him of wrongdoing, according to Ms James.

Other women described being groped, kissed or sitting on the governor’s lap.

Cuomo allegedly reached under the blouse of an assistant to touch her breast, while another aide said he asked her if she was open to sex with an older man.

