Hard drug fuelling banditry, criminal acts –Marwa

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has said that before the country can have a headway amidst its insecurity situation, the abuse and use of hard drugs must first be defeated. According to Marwa, who spoke through the Agency’s Zonal Commander on Narcotics, Zone J, Parah Julius Bawa, bandits carry out their dastardly acts under the influence of drugs.

The NDLEA boss stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while honouring Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu with the agency’s Grand Patron as Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state as Patron. While assuring the state of necessary collaboration to combat the abuse of drugs, Marwa, maintained that the agency will not relent until drug war and activities barons are checked. He said “Before the country can successfully tame insecurity, drugs are a number one factor that should be properly addressed, as bandits carry out their dastard acts under the influence of drugs.” Speaking on behalf of the governor for the recognition, Adeleye, who is also the Special Adviser on Security Matters, assured that the state will collaborate with Zone J towards ensuring that the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) is achievable.

 

