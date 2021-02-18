Hard partying in your 20s raises risk of future heart problems

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found out that young adults are up to nine times more likely to develop premature heart disease if they regularly take drugs, smoke and drink. These were the findings of a major study of more than a million people published in the journal ‘Heart.’ Experts looked at 1.1 million people in the U.S., comparing their intake of alcohol, drugs and cigarettes with rates of heart attacks and stroke and found the higher the number of substances used recreationally, the greater the risk of premature heart disease.

The link was even more pronounced among women, reported the ‘Mailonline.’ According to the report, a total of 143,319 people had the disease, when a heart attack, angina or stroke occured before the age of 55 in men or 65 in women. For those who regularly used four or more substances, the risk was nine times higher.

The study found that cocaine users were almost two and a half times as likely to have premature heart disease while amphetamine users were nearly three times as likely. Amphetamine is a central nervous stimulant, the use of which results in an increase in certain types of brain activity, including a feeling of higher energy. The figure for cannabis and other drugs was more than two and a half times. Smokers were nearly twice as likely to suffer from premature heart disease while the figure for drinkers was 50 per cent.

Lead Author, Dr. Anthony Wayne Orr, from Louisiana State University in the U.S., said: “We are only young once, and we should do everything in our power to maintain that state as long as we can. “Studies suggest that one in five young adults misuse several substances and that these poly-substance users often start using such at younger ages, and so have worse health over the long term. “These people need to be aware of the long-term consequences for their health beyond the risk of an overdose.” Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2016 revealed that in Nigeria, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) were estimated to account for 29 per cent of all deaths, of which CVDs contributed 11 per cent.

