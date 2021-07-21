Hard times for political hangers-on

Hangers-on, who depend on public office holders for survival, are in for hard times, no thanks to the economic recession, which has forced most politicians to adjust their expensive lifestyles. Some of these hangers- on, who usually see bashes by public office holders as opportunities for merriment, got disappointed during a recent birthday party in honour of a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

One of the party die-hards, who narrated his experience at the party, told Politricks that he was shocked that the usual gifts, including cash that usually come with events of such nature did not “flow.” But one of the organizers of the event, who said that he was terrified by the number of people who besieged the venue for the usual gifts, however, told Politricks that rather than dole out cash as usual, they opted to educate the party faithful on how they can take advantage of the various initiatives of the government to better their lives. No doubt, things are changing and it is time people engaged in meaningful ventures rather hoping on handouts from politicians.

