Hard times for private school owners, teachers

The COVID-19 outbreak in the world has put a clog in the wheel of education and much more has put a spotlight on economic inequalities and drawn our attention to our fragile social safety net that leaves vulnerable societies to bear the economic brunt of this national catastrophe. It is an undeniable fact that low-income earners had suffered the consequence much more.

One thing that the world did not see coming is the closure of schools for several months; a phenomenon we can only look forlornly for solution to the scientists and the medical practitioners.

Why is the government afraid to reopen schools? For most of us, this question is needless but for some of us, there is a need to reiterate crucial issues about how students and pupils will stay safe. The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, once described not reopening schools as a painful but necessary decision.

So many questions run through parents and or guardian’s heads: How would schools remain constantly disinfected? How would students keep physical distance and prevent further spread of the virus in crowded schools?

It is the primary role of the government to protect the lives and properties of its citizens in addition to providing their basic needs of clothing, food and housing. So not reopening schools is reinforcing the safety net for every citizen.

The emphasis of this write-up is to show how teachers and school owners are faring in this terrible period and to sensitize us how to forestall further anguish in the future.

For Mr. Kayode Idowu, a Head Teacher in a top primary school in Isolo, “schools are unlike any other business, whatever we make, we use to pay salaries and the remaining to take care of recurrent expenses.” He added that payment of salaries has turned teachers into ants scrubbing for crumbs.

Majority of schools have not been able to pay their staff for several months now. “Initially when it started some proprietors were given palliatives and little stipend to their staff, but since this has dragged this long, where do we expect them to get money?

More so, some parents had not finished paying their children’s school fees when the government announced the immediate closure of schools,” he added. Most of the teachers I spoke to at Alimsoho area of Lagos confessed to eking out a living. A couple of them had resulted in home lessons and online teaching.

Dekunle in Egbeda who has been teaching his students online for three months revealed that most parents embraced it initially but as at today about 80% of the parents have opted out. Why?

Some claimed the consumption rate of children staying at home have increased and they cannot afford to pay for online lessons in addition to buying data,” Dekunle added. Even as the people in the final examination classes of primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 were asked to reopen, it was cheering news for Mrs. Florence Ewulem, who is one of the auxiliary staff at St. Francis Secondary School, Alimosho. She said, “at least I can have something to assist my husband.”

What precautionary measures are schools supposed to take? The Federal Government having consulted widely with stakeholders in the sector has released guidelines ahead of the resumption of schools at every level in the country. Such guidelines include: a twometer rule separating each pupil. It stated that where the two-meter rule cannot be reasonably applied, other risk mitigation strategies may be adopted.

Other measures include: Fumigating the school premises, availability of running water, hand sanitizers, each student must cover their faces with nose covers etcetera. It was cheering news for a lot of parents that their wards will participate in the WASSCE earlier scheduled for August 5 to September 5, we will recall that this years’ examination administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) was postponed indefinitely in April after it was earlier schedule to commence in May.

This was in a bid to contain the spread of COVID- 19. No one knows the best approach to take but the pandemic of this nature must not be toyed with. Another pertinent question is: how would students be promoted to the next class without missing a calendar year?

The inescapable truth is that there will be pseudo promotional exams in addition to considering the cumulative grade point of each student. Someone might have asked, why pseudo exams? Because there is no way the syllabus of six months can be covered within a month. I leave it to the educational gurus to unravel.

Parents should be ready to pay their school fees because as soon as schools resume fully, proprietors, school authorities will begin to hound for their money. Blame them?

No way, they have endured an excruciating time especially those in the private sectors. In this cash crunch time, how the Federal Government will subsidize school fees for its population remains a mirage. Kayode Idowu said that “except some rules are ignored, full resumption will take forever and the future of our children will be in jeopardy especially for schools in the cities.”

How has virtual learning fared? For a low income earner, access to the internet is like sitting on the edge of a precipice. In some countries having access to the internet is like fetching water from the Atlantic Ocean with a bucket… endless availability of data. Sincerely, except the government intervened by broadening internet access in the form of reducing cost of data, virtual learning might get k-leg.

To return to normal, our schools will have to return to summer school to help students get back on track, this summer can be funded by the various levels of government. This is a difficult time never experienced by 99.9 per cent of us, this is the time to work together and act creatively to wrestle the future of kids from COVID-19.

It requires courage and conviction, courage to take certain steps to prevent future pandemic and to facilitate better responses and great policies that ensure we will bounce back quickly and strongly.

•Anjorin contributes this piece from Lagos via olusanyaanjorin@gmail.com

