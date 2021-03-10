Hard work, key to Olympics, Afrobasket success – Diogu

Following the conclusion of the Afrobasket qualifiers in Monstir, Tunisia, Nigerian basketball legend, Ike Diogu has admitted that the team has a lot of work to do in their quest to challenge for the Afrobasket and 2020 Olympics titles.

Diogu who was a member of the team to the London 2012 Olympics said despite their impeccable 6-0 unbeaten run during the qualifiers, the team is nowhere ready for a busy summer.

“The goal is for everybody to go back to their various clubs, stay in shape and meet back in the summer for the 2020 Olympics”.

The 37 year old who made his Afrobasket debut in 2013 where he emerged competition’s highest point scorer in Cote d’Ivoire averaging 21.9pts per game despite D’Tigers finishing 7th after a quarter final loss to Senegal believes the team can challenge for honors in Rwanda (Afrobasket) and Tokyo (Olympics).

“We have a lot of things to fix because there will be some guys that will be added and removed from the roster, so I am looking forward to having a complete team”.

