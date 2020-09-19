Hard work, sleepless nights key in creative process– Timikoda

Timothy Onoja, whose stage name is Timikoda, is one of fast-rising Nigerian artiste asserting their presence in the industry.

An afrobeat enthusiast who draws inspiration from life, Timikoda is committed to reeling out new heartfelt songs from everyday’s events.

Given the array of established singers and music stars in the country, young singers like Timikoda are spurred by the reactions from their audience to their music contents.

However, for the Bauchi State born artiste, his art is genuine while ensuring he makes his music for the Nigerian music market for the now, and striving to create a perfect balance. He believes that consistency is key if an entertainer dreams to make a hit.

Timikoda is also a practising architect and a lover of quality education. He studied Architecture from Caritas University Enugu in 2018 while accumulating more to his credit.

Following quickly on the heels of his arrival on the music stage late last year, Timikoda launched his début track, “Ego”, this July. It has been described by man as mind-blowing.

He does not only love building tuneful notes for music aficionados, he loves building structures – residence or commercial, as his way of expressing his creativity.

On the reality of music fans don’t see, the entertainer chuckled with a response that many music lovers don’t know how rigorous music creation is.

He says it takes outstanding artistes long to cook that banger hit that is just three minutes long. “Sometimes it comes easy,” he noted,

“But you can never take out the place of hard work and sleepless nights in the creative process.”

Timikoda is resilience about personal development. He is currently taking production and sound engineering classes, not for commercial purposes. He is designing his music in such a manner that it helps him express his art exactly how he feels it before it gets to the professionals.

While full-time music is laudable Timikoda champions education as compatible with music career.

Truly, he has come to terms with the fact that music is a gift and as such it comes easy, he says education is always an advantage. According to him, one’s level of exposure directly or indirectly affects the quality of his music and life in general.

In the words of the fine singer, the likes of Mr. Eazi, Falz and other artistes who are well read always have a definite strategy when they sing.

Although an indigene of Kogi, Timikoda was born in Bauchi State where he was bred until in 2008. when his family moved to Kogi. There, he completed secondary education.

Although still growing in the music industry, Timikoda is not taking a break any time soon. He always tell people, there is no definite formula for life otherwise everyone would have made it big.

Still the singer and song writer holds poor management liable why some established artistes suddenly go off radar or refuse to go down swinging.

