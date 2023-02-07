News Top Stories

Hardship: Makinde releases free buses

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Oyo State Government has deployed buses for public use to ease movement following the new naira and fuel scarcity. The Executive Chairman Oyo Pacesetters Transport Company, Dare Adeleke, said Governor Seyi Makinde had directed that the transport system should provide free services until the crisis is over.

He said: “We have commenced the deployment of the pacesetters buses as directed by the governor. People should feel free to ride Omituntun free buses. At this critical time in our nation’s life where the leadership at the centre seems to have lost grip of the economy, it is only a governor with vision and one who has his people at heart that would think of reducing their sufferings.

We are blessed to have Seyi Makinde as governor at such a time. “People do not have money to transport themselves about, and the government cannotfolditsarmsandallow its citizens to be suffering.” According to him, the state government is planning for more palliatives in form of food supplies. Speaking further, he said the transport service will be made seamless as only 44 people will be sitting, while only 10 will be standing to make it comfortable. There will be no room for people standing on the bus tail. If the bus is damaged, the palliative objective would have been defeated. “We have deployed about 27 to 30 buses to ply several popular routes to convey people. Among the routes are Challenge to Dugbe; Ojoo to Apata; Challenge to Iwo Road to Olodo. Ojoo to Iwo Road; Moniya to Ojoo; Beere to Ogbere Tioya, among others. We shall be doing this till the problem is solved. President Muhammadu Buhari has given 7 days to solve the problems, if it is settled before then, all well and good. Local governments will also start distributing food palliatives to the underprivileged,” Adeleke said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Army: We lost officer, 3 soldiers in Borno attack

Posted on Author Reporter

…says several terrorist suspects killed, gun trucks destroyed Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Nigerian Army has said that an officer and three soldiers were killed during a fierce encounter with “elements of Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) counterparts operating along the fringes of the Lake Chad and the Tumbus”. It, […]
News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: My performance as VP selling point – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said his track record when he served as Nigeria’s vice president would be his selling point in next year’s election.   Atiku, who served as deputy to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a PDP-led Federal Government between 1999 and 2007, said the 2023 […]
News

APC Primaries: ‘Osinbajo’s not stepping down for anyone’

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (PYO) Campaign Organisation has debunked reports that the Vice President was contemplating stepping down ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary billed to commence today.   The PYO Presidential Campaign Council, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the chairman, PYO Media Council, Richard Akinnola, welcomed the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica