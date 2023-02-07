Hardship: Makinde releases free buses

The Oyo State Government has deployed buses for public use to ease movement following the new naira and fuel scarcity. The Executive Chairman Oyo Pacesetters Transport Company, Dare Adeleke, said Governor Seyi Makinde had directed that the transport system should provide free services until the crisis is over.

He said: “We have commenced the deployment of the pacesetters buses as directed by the governor. People should feel free to ride Omituntun free buses. At this critical time in our nation’s life where the leadership at the centre seems to have lost grip of the economy, it is only a governor with vision and one who has his people at heart that would think of reducing their sufferings.

We are blessed to have Seyi Makinde as governor at such a time. “People do not have money to transport themselves about, and the government cannotfolditsarmsandallow its citizens to be suffering.” According to him, the state government is planning for more palliatives in form of food supplies. Speaking further, he said the transport service will be made seamless as only 44 people will be sitting, while only 10 will be standing to make it comfortable. There will be no room for people standing on the bus tail. If the bus is damaged, the palliative objective would have been defeated. “We have deployed about 27 to 30 buses to ply several popular routes to convey people. Among the routes are Challenge to Dugbe; Ojoo to Apata; Challenge to Iwo Road to Olodo. Ojoo to Iwo Road; Moniya to Ojoo; Beere to Ogbere Tioya, among others. We shall be doing this till the problem is solved. President Muhammadu Buhari has given 7 days to solve the problems, if it is settled before then, all well and good. Local governments will also start distributing food palliatives to the underprivileged,” Adeleke said.

