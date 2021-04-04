Hardship: Nigerians will soon reach breaking point – Archbishop

The Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Okigwe South Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. David Onuoha, has warned that if measures were not put in place to check the country’s drift that Nigerians may soon reach their breaking point.

He said indications were rife that Nigerians were fast approaching their elastic limit, if the Federal Government failed to take action to address the unprecedented hardship, pain and suffering, the citizenry are presently passing through.

Onuoha gave the admonition in his 2021 Easter message, which he made available to newsmen Sunday, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

His words: “Nigeria is presently passing through hard times never experienced before. There is unprecedented level of sorrow, pain and suffering. The security challenges that threaten our existence as a nation, which obviously have overwhelmed our leaders, are there to terrify the citizenry.