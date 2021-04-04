Metro & Crime

Hardship: Nigerians will soon reach breaking point – Archbishop

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

The Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Okigwe South Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. David Onuoha, has warned that if measures were not put in place to check the country’s drift that Nigerians may soon reach their breaking point.

He said indications were rife that Nigerians were fast approaching their elastic limit, if the Federal Government failed to take action to address the unprecedented hardship, pain and suffering, the citizenry are presently passing through.
Onuoha gave the admonition in his 2021 Easter message, which he made available to newsmen Sunday, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
His words: “Nigeria is presently passing through hard times never experienced before. There is unprecedented level of sorrow, pain and suffering. The security challenges that threaten our existence as a nation, which obviously have overwhelmed our leaders, are there to terrify the citizenry.
“The grinding poverty that is ravaging the land, the ever increasing level of corruption that appears to have defied solution, as well as the diminishing value of human life, are enough to becloud the hope of a better tomorrow. The people are almost approaching their elastic and endurance limit.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

