Harmonised CSOs to CJN: Direct CJs to monitor devts over separatist agitations

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Conference of Harmonised Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COHCSON), has raised the alarm of alleged plans by some separatist groups in the country, to undermine judicial integrity in some jurisdictions.

Accordingly, COHCSON has appealed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, to direct “Chief Judges of states to monitor developments within their jurisdiction in the interest of the nation and the integrity of the judiciary”.

Chairman of the conference, Mr. Oduma Richard Oduma, made the appeal in a statement sent to New Telegraph, Tuesday.

“We like to use this medium to appeal to judges and lawyers to resist the temptation to betray their secret oath of office and to stick to the law in the over all interest of the country.

“No amount of inducement should entice any patriot to endanger the lives of over two hundred million Nigerians.

“Judges and lawyers who administer justice should be reminded that the survival of nations depends on the patriotism of her citizens,” Oduma said in the statement.

According to him: “Following an emergency expanded meeting of the COHCSON, this press conference was called to condemn what is turning out to be an (alleged) execution of a detailed plan to subvert and undermine the country’s judicial system.

“It has come to our notice that the groups are resorting to blackmail and intimidation to hoodwink the judges into granting them unmerited judicial favours.

“Recently, a State High Court in Oyo State presided delivered a judgment in favour of Sunday Igboho and awarded him 20billion naira as claims.”

It claimed that: “IPOB has (allegedly) instituted a N5 billion case at the Abia State High Court Umuahia where a judge would (allegedly), out of fear of harassment and violence, grant them the plea.”

