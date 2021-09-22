News

Harmonised CSOs to CJN: Direct CJs to monitor devts over separatist agitations

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Conference of Harmonised Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COHCSON), has raised the alarm of alleged plans by some separatist groups in the country, to undermine judicial integrity in some jurisdictions.

Accordingly, COHCSON has appealed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, to direct “Chief  Judges of states to monitor developments within their jurisdiction in the interest of the nation and the integrity of the judiciary”.

Chairman of the conference, Mr. Oduma Richard Oduma, made the appeal in a statement sent to New Telegraph, Tuesday.

“We like to use this medium to appeal to  judges and lawyers to resist the temptation to betray their secret oath of office and to stick to the law in the over all interest of the country.

“No amount of inducement should entice any patriot to endanger the lives of over two hundred million Nigerians.

“Judges and lawyers who administer justice should be reminded that the survival of nations depends on the patriotism of her citizens,” Oduma said in the statement.

According to him: “Following an emergency expanded meeting of the COHCSON, this press conference was called to condemn what is turning out to be an (alleged) execution of a detailed plan to subvert and undermine  the country’s judicial system.

“It has come to our notice that the groups are resorting to blackmail and intimidation to hoodwink the judges into granting them unmerited judicial favours.

“Recently, a State High Court in Oyo State presided delivered a judgment in favour of Sunday Igboho and awarded him 20billion naira as claims.”

It claimed that: “IPOB has (allegedly) instituted a N5 billion case at the Abia State High Court Umuahia where a judge would (allegedly), out of fear of harassment and violence, grant them the plea.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles

COVID-19
News Top Stories

COVID-19 vaccine: Poor funding limiting NIPRD’s efforts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), has said poor access to funds was the reason behind the slow progress in developing COVID-19 vaccines in the country.   This came as the agency advised the Federal Government to be cautious and ensure all options were carefully weighed before accepting any of the COVID- […]

lai Mohammed)
News

N.1m fine: Advertisers seek parley with minister on foreign advertorials

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups (HASG) yesterday asked for a rethink and engagement on the proposed N100,000 fine on advertisements run by Nigerian brands on foreign media outlets. HASG, an umbrella body comprising advertising, media, marketing activation and out-of-home media agencies as well as broadcasting company groups, said the planned imposition runs contrary to international […]
News

NULGE elects new president, Ahmad Labo

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has unanimously elected Ahmad Labo as its new president. Labo’s election came after the demise of its former prresident, Ibrahim Khalil. Khalil died mysteriously late last week in Abuja when he slumped and gave off the ghost.   Labo was the vice-president, North-West of the union. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica