Arts & Entertainments

Harness potentials of entertainment industry for economic growth, Olabode urges FG

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

A record label executive, Mrs. Temmie Olabode, has advised the Federal Government to take full advantage of the potentials in the entertainment industry for the economic growth of the country. She stressed that if properly managed, Nigeria entertainment industry is capable of generating enough revenue to run the country, insisting that, it was high time Nigeria diversify from a mono – economy and over dependence on crude oil to other industries.

Olabode, who is the chairman of TMWTNKAY Music worldwide, a fast growing music record label, argued that clinching the Grammy Awards by Burna Boy and Wizkid has shown that Nigeria has rich musical talents capable of ruling the entertainment industry worldwide. Speaking recently to journalists during the launch of the label, Olabode explained that music, being a serious business cannot be put aside, adding that music is a way of life and cannot be over emphasised.

“The entertainment industry is a business that generates value by providing people with something interesting to do. It is a form of activity that holds the attention or gives pleasure and delight to people. “The global record music industry has recorded huge growth over the years. This rapid transformation of the music industry is through the innovation by record labels,” she said.

Olabode commended Burna Boy and Wizkid for making Nigeria proud on the international music scene, saying winning the prestigious Grammy Awards will not only go a long way in developing the Nigeria music industry, but also encourage young upcoming musicians to do more. While stressing that TMW- TNKAY Music Worldwide will make the music industry in Nigeria stand out to an enviable height, she maintained that the label will further creates opportunities for serious talented artistes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

We’re recreating perceptions in entertainment, says Oyetunji Abiodun

Posted on Author Reporter

  One of Nigeria’s popular comedians, Bajulaiye Oyetunji Abiodun, has stated that the application of technology has helped to change the mindset of Nigerians about the entertainment industry. In a post made on his Instagram page John_donbilly, where he stated that, the advent of social media has made comedy more easier to access. “Before now, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Towards better understanding, appreciation of Tourism as a discipline

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Book title: Introduction to Tourism Studies for Schools and Colleges Author: Nanna Yakubu Publishers: Seyinath Production, Jos Year of publication: 2020 Pages: 186 Reviewer: Andrew Iro Okungbowa Introduction to Tourism Studies for Schools and Colleges by Nanna Yakubu is a seminal publication that has come to fill the void in tourism publications, especially with special […]
Arts & Entertainments

NCC okays MCSN’s licence to operate as CMO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of its statutory duties, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has granted Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) renewal of its approval and licence to continue to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in accordance with the Copyright Act, Cap C.28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and the Copyright (Collective Management […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica