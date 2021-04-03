Harness potentials of entertainment industry for economic growth, Olabode urges FG

A record label executive, Mrs. Temmie Olabode, has advised the Federal Government to take full advantage of the potentials in the entertainment industry for the economic growth of the country. She stressed that if properly managed, Nigeria entertainment industry is capable of generating enough revenue to run the country, insisting that, it was high time Nigeria diversify from a mono – economy and over dependence on crude oil to other industries.

Olabode, who is the chairman of TMWTNKAY Music worldwide, a fast growing music record label, argued that clinching the Grammy Awards by Burna Boy and Wizkid has shown that Nigeria has rich musical talents capable of ruling the entertainment industry worldwide. Speaking recently to journalists during the launch of the label, Olabode explained that music, being a serious business cannot be put aside, adding that music is a way of life and cannot be over emphasised.

“The entertainment industry is a business that generates value by providing people with something interesting to do. It is a form of activity that holds the attention or gives pleasure and delight to people. “The global record music industry has recorded huge growth over the years. This rapid transformation of the music industry is through the innovation by record labels,” she said.

Olabode commended Burna Boy and Wizkid for making Nigeria proud on the international music scene, saying winning the prestigious Grammy Awards will not only go a long way in developing the Nigeria music industry, but also encourage young upcoming musicians to do more. While stressing that TMW- TNKAY Music Worldwide will make the music industry in Nigeria stand out to an enviable height, she maintained that the label will further creates opportunities for serious talented artistes.

