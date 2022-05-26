Harnessing potential of emerging technologies

While economies across the world are growing along new technologies, experts believe that Nigeria’s economy can be revived and grow if the potential in emerging technologies is well harnessed. Abolaji Adebayo reports.

With current Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Nigeria’s economy is said to be moving forward, especially as the GDP grew by 3.11 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2022, indicating the sixth consecutive quarter of positive growth. This is according to the recent report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The achievement is associated with the potential of technologies deployed to push various sectors of the economy. The Q1’22 growth rate was higher than the 0.51 per cent growth rate recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 by 2.60 per cent points but lower than 3.98 per cent recorded in Q4’21 by 0.88 per cent points. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, real GDP contracted by 14.66 per cent in Q1’22 compared to Q4’21, reflecting a lower economic activity than the preceding quarter. From the data released by the NBS, non-oil sector contributed mainly to the growth recorded. This was driven in the first quarter of 2022 mainly by Information and Communication Technology.

Highlight

According to the NBS, the oil sector of the Nigerian economy contracted by 26.04 per cent (year-on-year) in Q1’22, indicating a decrease of 23.83 per cent points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021. Nigeria recorded an average daily oil production of 1.49 million barrels per day (mbpd) in Q1’22, lower than the daily average production of 1.72mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2021 by 0.23mbpd and lower than the fourth quarter 2021 production volume of 1.50mbpd by 0.01mbpd. On the other hand, the non-oil sector grew by 6.08 per cent in real terms during the reference quarter (Q1’22). This rate was higher by 5.28 per cent points compared to the rate recorded same quarter of 2021 and 1.34 per cent points higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. The non-oil sector was driven in the first quarter of 2022 mainly by Information and Communication (Telecommunication); Trade; Financial and Insurance (Financial Institutions); Agriculture (Crop Production); and Manufacturing (Food, Beverage & Tobacco), accounting for positive GDP growth. In real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 93.37 per cent to the nation’s GDP while the oil sector accounted for just 6.63 per cent of the GDP in the review period.

Growth driver

A cursory look at the report shows that the non-oil sector drove the growth recorded in the economy, largely due to the telecommunication, banking, and agricultural sectors. Industry analysts said telecommunication sector had helped in the growth of the economy recorded in the country so far, they believe the country is yet to embrace the emerging technologies. The sector is said to have contributed significantly to the economic growth of the country. For instance, the National Communications Commission (NCC), stated that telecommunications sector had contributed large percentage of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The NCC Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, stated that telecommunications sector contributed 12.45 per cent to the nation’s GDP Dambatta noted that the ICT sector had been contributing, consistently, 10 per cent to the nation’s GDP for a decade. According to him, Nigeria is the largest Africa’s ICT market with 82 per cent of telecommunications subscribers in the continent and 29 per cent of internet subscribers. “The ICT sector has been consistently contributing above 10 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP for over 10 years, which as of 4th quarter of 2020, the telecoms sector alone contributed 12.45 per cent to the GDP. Also, Nigeria is Africa’s,” he said.

Target

Meanwhile, the Commission has projected a 25 per cent contribution to the GDP by the sector by the year 2025 to help Nigeria maintain its status as the largest economy in Africa. The telecommunications industry has made plans to improve on its current 12.45 per cent contribution to the nation’s GDP to 25 per cent by 2025 worth over $150billion as the Commission promised to provide enabling environment, good policies and solved the challenges faced by the industry, in order to enable the sector actualise the economic growth target.

Emerging tech

While the world is moving with emerging technologies, experts be-lieve that Nigeria is lagging in the direction. For instance, there are lots of emerging technologies trending around the world. These include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Edge Computing, Quantum Computing, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G as well as Cyber Security. Emerging technologies are technologies whose development, practical applications, or both are still largely unrealised, such that they are figuratively emerging into prominence from a background of nonexistence or obscurity. These technologies are generally new but also include older technologies. Artificial Intelligence has already received a lot of buzz in the past decade, but it continues to be one of the new technology trends because of its notable effects on how people live, work and play. AI is already known for its superiority in image and speech recognition, navigation apps, smartphone personal assistants, ride-sharing apps and so much more. Other than that, AI will be used further to analyse interactions to determine underlying connections and insights, to help predict demand for services like hospitals enabling authorities to make better decisions about resource utilization, and to detect the changing patterns of customer behaviour by analysing data in near real-time, driving revenues and enhancing personalised experiences. It has been projected that the AI market will grow to a $190 billion industry by 2025 with global spending on cognitive and AI systems reaching over $57 billion in 2022. “With AI spreading its wings across sectors, new jobs will be created in development, programming, testing, support and maintenance, to name a few. On the other hand, AI also offers some of the highest salaries today ranging from over $1,25,000 per year (machine learning engineer) to $145,000 per year (AI architect) – making it the top new technology trend you must watch out for,” a technology expert, Olatunde Erinle explained. Meanwhile, he said Nigeria was yet to key into the technology that could fast-track its economy. As a country trying to grow its economy through emerging technologies, Erinle said Nigeria needed to embrace some of the emerging technologies.

“For an IT professional looking to the future and trying to understand latest technology trends, RPA offers plenty of career opportunities, including developer, project manager, business analyst, solution architect and consultant. And these jobs pay well. An RPA developer can earn millions of naira per year – making it the next technology trend to embrace,” he noted. Equally explaining the new technologies, the Chief Executive & Technology Officer, Datamello, Wale Adedeji, noted that cloud computing had become mainstream, with major players such AWS (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform dominating the market. He said the adoption of cloud computing was still growing, as more and more businesses migrate to a cloud solution. According to him, “it is no longer the emerging technology trend. As the quantity of data organisations are dealing with continues to increase, they have realised the shortcoming of cloud computing in some situations. “Edge computing is designed to help solve some of those problems as a way to bypass the latency caused by cloud computing and getting data to a data center for processing. It can exist “on the edge,” if you will, closer to where computing needs to happen. “For this reason, edge computing can be used to process time-sensitive data in remote locations with limited or no connectivity to a centralised location. In those situations, edge computing can act like mini datacenters.” He noted that Edge computing would increase as use of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices increases. “By 2022, the global edge computing market is expected to reach $6.72 billion. And this new technology trend is only meant to grow and nothing less, creating various jobs, primarily for software engineers. “Keeping in line with cloud computing such as AWS IoT will drive the desired economic growth because it is cost effective due to its serverless nature,” he said.

Acceptability

Though the technology has been introduced in Nigeria, Adedeji noted that the level of acceptability of IoT in Nigeria had not been encouraging and that is why the company has continued to showcase it. He said the technology was already being used by some private organisation while some government such as Lagos State Government are beginning to key into it. He noted further that for now, it was majorly used in transportation sector in Nigeria, saying it is expected to the extended to other sectors especially the security. The tech expert described insecurity as one of the major challenges affecting the growth of the nation’s economy.

Last line

It is believed that Nigeria is still lagging in the emerging technologies. Embracing and harnessing potential of the emerging technologies would no doubt enhance both macro and micro economy of the country in addition to the contributions of telecommunication industry. However, there is need for favourable policies and government support in term of finance to deploy those technology and domesticate them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...