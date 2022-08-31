Harnessing youth potential for sustainable development

With about 90 million unemployed youths and graduates in the country, advocates are calling for increased empowerment of youths and women, which is critical to economic development, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

With 53.7 per cent of Nigeria’s population aged 15 to 65, and a median age of 18, the country has one of the largest youth populations globally, which is an opportunity for harnessing its sustainable development and growth through the empowerment of its youth. The size and youthfulness of the population offer a boundless chance to expand Nigeria’s capacity as the economic hub of Africa and globally. The reality is not the case, as according to the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje, Nigeria has about 90 million unemployed youths and graduates.

Insecurity

With a 33.3 per cent unemployment rate and 40.1 per cent of the total population living in poverty, increasing the empowerment of youth and women in Nigeria is critical to economic development. Added to the inadequate physical infrastructure and rising inflation that appears insurmountable, Nigeria’s youth unemployment problem indicates a bleak future with millions of frustrated youths roaming the streets, fuelling the ongoing insecurity in the country. The United Nations (UN) founded International Youth Day (IYD) to bring youth issues to the attention of the international community and to celebrate the potential of youths as partners in today’s global society. Just like the first IYD was observed on August, 12, 2000, it has over the years, continued to raise awareness of the challenges faced by youth globally. The IYD 2022 theme is ‘Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages’ and formulated to achieve the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on the basis that the world needs to leverage the full potential of all generations, solidarity across generations is key for sustainable development. Similarly, this year’s theme combats ageism and builds bridges between generations. From the wisdom of youth to the energy and idealism of the elderly, the world must welcome and leverage the gifts people of all ages bring and ensure no one is left behind. The world’s problems are too vast for entire generations to be absent from helping address them.

Gloomy

While most can say the Nigerian youth situation appears gloomy, when considering that by 2050, the population will double, thus increasing the underdevelopment and poverty in the country with some corporates unable to fathom a solution to the menace, the Coca-Cola System appears to be averse to that thought as it sees potential for national economic development with the high youth population and is daily conceptualising new ways to impact the youths towards contributing their quota to the development of the motherland. The Coca-Cola System in Nigeria— comprising Coca-Cola Nigeria and the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) through several impactful projects that cater to youth economic empow-erment, among others—has continued to lead the way as it concerns youth development in Nigeria. Coca-Cola and its partners have implemented several projects that have empowered millions of youths over the last 10 years in Nigeria.

Youth schemes

Notable projects include Youth Empowered for Success! (YES! Nigeria) which is a social enterprise preparing and matching young people to entrylevel jobs in the retail and hospitality sectors, Youth Empowered initiative, implemented by Nigeria Bottling Company has so far supported over 22,000 young people transition to meaningful employment, build life skills, business skills & long-lasting networks. Other projects include ‘Project SIP and Equip,’ which saw the up-skilling and empowerment of over 80,000 youths and women across the country. The Youth ICT and Skill Acquisition Programme (YISAP), a Coca-Cola Foundation-funded project, trained and equipped over 600 youths in Enugu, including 20 disabled-youths, with relevant entrepreneurship and vocational skills such as information communication technology (ICT), photography, photo and video editing, digital marketing, graphics design, confectionaries, barbing, making of household essentials and other homemade consumables, fascinators, hats, and other small-scale enterprises that they can leverage as an alternative source of income.

Seed grants

Select participants received seed grants to start their businesses alongside mentorship and support with business branding, trademark and business registration. Beneficiaries were further equipped with business and financial management skills. YISAP also enabled partnerships with institutions such as small and medium enterprises (SME) Agencies to provide market access, industry linkages, and access to finance for innovative ideas and start-ups for young entrepreneurs leveraging technology to scale their businesses.

In celebration of the 2022 International Youth Day, Coca-Cola, as part of its commitment to promoting environmental sustainability for a litterfree world, partnered with SWEEP Foundation to organise a Beach Race on August 13, tagged ‘A Race Against Ocean Plastic Pollution,’ drawing stakeholders’ attention to the threat of plastic pollution on our water bodies, particularly the oceans. This saw an impressive turnout of youth and industry partners who came out in their numbers to support this worthy cause.

These projects remain targeted at building a new generation of sustainability change-makers to drive the required behavioural change to create a better-shared future. These efforts have and will continue to economically empower youth and women to ensure the bridging of the unemployment and poverty disparities in Nigerian society. Through these initiatives, Coca- Cola continues to demonstrate its commitment to being the enabler for youths to actualise their ambitions and this is a testament to its practice of making a difference, one project at a time for the benefit of the communities that are home to its world-class beverages

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...