Harpic partners FG, OPS-WASH, others for World Toilet Summit

Harpic, a toilet cleaning brand manufactured by Reckitt, has announced it will be participating as a sponsor and exhibitor in the upcoming 2022 World Toilet Summit (WTS) holding in Nigeria for the first time, in commemoration of this year’s World Toilet Day, along with other partners.

The World Toilet Summit billed to hold in Abuja on November 18 and 19, is a global platform that will bring together policymakers, industry and thought leaders, developmental agencies, and other sector leaders to deliberate on policies and actionable steps for addressing the challenges of Open Defecation (OD), and safely managed sanitation services affecting 3.6 billion people globally. The summit is being hosted by the Federal Government in collaboration with the World Toilet Organisation (WTO), and the Organised Private Sector in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (OPS-WASH). As a sponsor, Harpic will join diverse stakeholders across the Sanitation ecosystem to drive the conversation for this year’s summit, with the theme: ‘Sanitation Innovations for Economic Development’.

Recall that in May this year, Harpic launched the pocketfriendly toilet cleaner sachet at an affordable price of Thirty Naira (₦30) to enable access to all consumers to experience the superior quality of Harpic and the health benefits of sanitation hygiene. As part of this launch, Harpic also partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment.

 

