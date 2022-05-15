Harpic revolutionises toilet hygiene practice, introduces pocket-friendly sachet

Harpic, Nigeria’s leading toilet cleaning brand manufactured by Reckitt, has launched an Open Defecation Free (ODF) campaign in collaboration with Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources and introduced a pocket-friendly sachet.

The new Harpic pack, which comes at an affordable Thirty Naira (₦30) price point is designed to enable the mass-market consumers who could not afford the bigger packs to also experience the premium quality of Harpic, bridging the access gap to toilet hygiene in the country.

Speaking on the partnership, the Marketing Director, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Tanzim Rezwan, said, “At Reckitt, we live by our purpose, which is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner healthier world. With Harpic toilet cleaner which provides superior cleaning and kills 99.9 per cent of illness-causing germs in toilets, our purpose is to provide safe, hygienically clean toilets, which we have been doing for the last 100 years. Across the world, we know poor hygiene and sanitation are linked to the transmission of diseases, which is why Harpic has reached almost 90 million people globally through educational communications around health and hygiene. We enable and empower consumers to embrace improved sanitation for better health”

Tanzim continued, “Today, in continuation of our commitment in the fight to end open defecation and play our part in the achievement of the ‘Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet’ campaign goal of an open defecation free Nigeria by 2025. Harpic is today launching a new Harpic Sachet at an affordable cost of ₦30 to assist Nigerian consumers maintain hygienically clean toilets and be an enabler for change in the fight for improved sanitation for all Nigerians.

“In Nigeria, Harpic has been at the forefront of leading the conversations to stop open defecation and providing access to hygienically clean toilets for Nigerians. We have partnered with the Federal Government through the Clean Nigeria campaign, to drive awareness on the ills of open defecation, and the importance of toilet hygiene. We have also partnered with our host – Lagos State on the refurbishment and maintenance of over 150 public toilets. Currently, we have adopted digital technology and innovation in our house-to-house toilet hygiene education programme where we are visiting about 500,000 households in Lagos state,” he concluded.

In his keynote address at the launch, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Gaji, Omobolaji Tajudeen, commended the long-standing relationship between Reckitt, and Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Environment & Water Resources. According to him, “Reckitt has a long-standing partnership with Lagos State Government through the Ministry of the Environment & Water Resources on various environmental initiatives and projects with special focus on Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH). This partnership has birthed activities such as Sensitisation/Awareness campaigns and developmental projects.”

“The launch of the pocket-friendly Harpic Toilet Cleaner sachet, together with sensitisation campaign on open defecation at the local level are welcome strategies toward achieving a cleaner and safer toilet facilities for home, schools, and other public places in tandem with the theme for the Year 2022 World Toilet Summit, “Sanitation Innovations for Economic Development,” he added.

Harpic is the leading toilet cleaning brand in Nigeria and continues to play an important role in the sensitization of citizens on the dangers of open defecation while ensuring hygienically and germ-free toilets for Nigerians.

