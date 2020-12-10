Harry Akande for burial Dec. 22

Metro & Crime

Ibadan-born billionaire, Chief Harry Akande will be laid to rest on December 22 according to his son, Olumide Akande.
The business mogul, former presidential aspirant and Agba Oye of Ibadanland died on Saturday December 5, 2020 at the age of 77.
According to the statement issued Thursday by the deceased’s son, there will be commendation service on Monday, December 21 at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos at 10 a.m.
There will be Wake Keep on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 to be followed by a Night of Tributes at Jogor Event Centre, Ring Road Ibadan, Oyo State at 5.00 p.m.
The funeral service will take place at the St.David’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Kudeti, Ibadan on Wednesday December 22, 2020 at 10.00 a.m, while Interment will follow immediately after.
Olumide added that: “Even though our late father in his lifetime engaged with a wide network of people, COVID-19 safety protocols, compel us to restrict attendance of all activities to family, close friends and associates. Consequently, there will also be no post-funeral reception for guests as alternative arrangements will made in this regard.
“However, Zoom links will be available for those who wish to join us online. Please expect details. We ask you to kindly bear with us and thank you for your understanding.
“Chief Akande is survived by his darling wife, loving children, adorable grandchildren, siblings, cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and associates, too numerous to mention.”

