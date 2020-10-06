Harsh economy, others confront mortgage operations

Reform

Expert seeks review of Land Use Act to enable easy access to land for development

Harsh economic climate, high cost of building materials and high cost of labour have been identified as the most severe problems confronting mortgage operations and housing sector in Nigeria.

According to a study carried out by lecturers in the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, University of Lagos, Professor Leke Oduwaye, O. S. Oduwaye and Dr. Micheal Adebamowo, on “mortgages in Nigeria,” the aforementioned challenges are followed by competitive finance market and land documentation constraints.

Others, Oduwaye told New Telegraph, are high interest rates, problems of access to land, poor saving habits of the people, public apathy to the activities of the PMBs, structure of the PMBs and the National Housing Fund (NHF) policy. Offering solutions to the challenges identified, the professor stated that government should encourage local industries producing building materials in all possible ways.

Such encouragement, he said, could come through tax rebate, low interest rate, and the creation of special sources of funding for building material producers. He said: “This should cover all sub-sections such as timber supply system, roofing, hardware, electrical components, sand and granite and cement, among others.”

According to the professor of urban and regional planning, labour in the building industry should also be assisted especially the trade-groups/craftsmen specifically in the area of equipment and training, so that they could learn new methods that will improve the quality of their works and time of delivery. “These will subsequently reduce the overhead cost since there is a relationship between time and money,” Oduwaye said.

He also stated that establishment of labour village should be encouraged near new sites, explaining that in such labour villages, trade groups could form co-operatives through which the co-operatives societies could purchase equipment which they can loan members at reduced rates. “Such equipment will be used optimally and be well maintained by the cooperative societies, and subsequently this will led to reduction in labour cost,” the university lecturer said. On the national economic effect on the operations of the PMBs, Oduwaye stated that it was a general micro-economic problem at national and global levels. “This not withstanding there should be creative ways of increasing the national housing stock,” he said.

One of the ways this could be done, he pointed out was through the creation of additional avenues to the NHF sources.

To this end, he suggested that government should source for cheap funds for housing/ human settlements and infrastructure finance, adding that it should allow the mortgage banks to be active beneficiaries of such funds.

This initiative, he assured would provide cheap pool of fund for the PMBs, advising that access to the fund should be based on the number of mortgage loan beneficiaries from PMBs.

He lamented that the issues of access to land had been complicated by the Nigeria Land Use Decree of 1978, which ceded lands in urban areas to the government of each state. The first implication of this, he said, was that all persons intending to have statutory title on any piece of land will have to apply to the government.

He said: “In a highly populated city where the rate of housing demand is very high, it could be imagined how the governor who is also pre-occupied with other pressing state needs which ranges from socio-economic, cultural, infrastructural, security and many environmental issue will have time to attend to the issuance of the statutorily recognised title document called certificate of occupancy.

This scenario, Oduwaye said, had been a major land accessibility constraints to people who seek legitimate access to land title in Nigeria. According to him, it has been discovered that apart from the high level of corruption encountered in the processing of certificate of occupancy, multiple allocation of land were also encountered by applicants.

He said: “This has led to frustrations and disillusionment. Unfortunately this is a major document required by the PMBs before mortgage loan can be approved for applicants.

“Also in cases where the public attempt to procure the certificate of occupancy, the process and associated documents required are cumbersome and financially very expensive.”

On ways out of the wood, Oduwaye called for urgent need to review the Land Use Act in Nigeria so that people would easily have access to land on which they can build houses.

Like this: Like Loading...