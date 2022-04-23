Haruna Ishola’s son: My father was a prophet who came to deliver God’s message

Apala is a peculiar Yoruba music genre made popular by a maestro, late Alhaji Haruna Adebayo Ishola Adeleye, MON, popularly called Haruna Ishola. In this interview with one of his sons, Alhaji Wasiu Haruna Ishola, the life and times of the late legend are laid bare. Haruna Ishola Jnr who is also a musician told OLAOLU OLADIPO that his father knew his calling very early in life and pursued it with tenacity. Excerpt…

You are one of the sons of late Apala music maestro, Alhaji Haurna Ishola Bello. People knew him as a successful musician but who was the late Haruna Ishola as a father and husband?

Well! All I can say about my late father is that he was a special breed. People like my late father are very rare to come by. They come to this earthly plane one in a while.

What made you think so?

My father was a meticulous person who devoted his attention to things he set out to achieve. My father had this uncanny ability to be tenacious whenever he wanted something achieved. Unlike many of his peers who played music but who eventually opted out due to the fact that the venture wasn’t bringing material rewards, he knew that eventually material rewards would come and it eventually did. I remember watching a televised interview he granted in the 1980s when he said, he never knew music could be so financially rewarding but that he felt it was a venture worth embarking upon. Baba felt satisfied that what he started small became something that eventually brought fame and material gains to him.

Before he began to sing full time, what was his initial vocation?

My late father was fairly educated but he was into trading and he succeeded in trading before turning into music. His father was a blacksmith, so as a kid, he learnt the art of blacksmithing from him before he ventured into trading. He never even wanted to go into trading but the sudden death of his father prompted him to become a trader because of the need to survive. He traded in shoes but he still felt he had flair for singing and dancing. Before then (venturing into trading) he initially apprenticed as a tailor. He later became fascinated with music when he drew closer to a local musician in Ijebu-Igbo called Ishola Cole. He usually left home to watch him (Cole) sing. What my father did was usually to go to the house of the local musician to sing or practice after completing his trading activities for the day in the evenings. Having integrated himself into the band, my father would later sing backup for him. Whenever he (Cole) wasn’t around, he used to lead the band and the backups would sing with him.

What genre of music was Ishola Cole singing in those days?

He was an Apala musician too.

Would you say Ishola Cole influenced your father to sing Apala music too or would you say Cole was your late father’s first boss?

I can’t really say but what I know is that talent is divinely given to individuals. If you have a talent, I think one should make conscious efforts to develop and utilise it for the benefit of humanity. My father knew early in life that God had destined him to be a musician. What I know is that he learnt the rudiment of music from late Pa Cole and not that he worked for him before establishing his own band. His association with late Pa Cole inspired him to become a musician.

I’m sure he must have been well established by the time you grew up to know him; how would you describe his daily routine?

When he woke up in the morning, he would summon all of us to his room, there were many of us and he loved us so much. He loved kids so much and he usually loved to be in their midst. He won’t be okay if he didn’t have all his children. He would make sure that all of us were present in his room except for the grownups who had left for overseas. His room was upstairs and all of us would go upstairs to see him.

How many children did your father have?

We are about 28. After taking turns to greet him, we would all come downstairs. He would later come to us after having taken his birth and freshened up. He would play and crack jokes with us. Baba would also find out what he needed to do for us one by one. My father would also ensure that we took turns to sit on his lapse. His breakfast would then be served when he was with us. He also did something unique when eating. He would ensure that the kids ate with him.

Why do you think your father gave birth to many children?

I think his reason is philosophical in the sense that everyone would have the number of children God had destined that he has. Moreover, I told you that he liked kids so much. He used to conduct his rehearsals on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He used to come home to Ijebu-Igbo unfailingly on Monday to be able to lead the rehearsals. He rested most times on Mondays because he usually had to honour play commitments between Fridays and Sunday but he never joked with his rest on Mondays. Baba usually conducted rehearsals more frequently whenever he wanted to wax a record. By then, the rehearsals could last two weeks at a stretch and it was always very rigorous.

What kind of relationship existed between him and his band members?

Whenever they were rehearsing, you’ll think that they were friends. Such sessions were usually done in a relaxed atmosphere as they laughed and cracked jokes at will. He was always assisted by some of his older children who reminded him of some of the songs he had composed.

Apart from being a well celebrated musician, late Alhaji Haruna Ishola was equally reputed to be a successful businessman who established the first digital recording studio not only in Nigeria but in Africa; could you tell about the venture?

I don’t really know much because I was very young then. I think I was 15 year-old then. Before setting up Phonodisk (the name of the studio), he was using a studio called Decca. He used some others but he later realised that he could set up his own studio and help use it to harness talents in the country.

How true is the claim that he was so wealthy that he had so many buildings both in Lagos and Ogun states?

It’s true baba built many houses especially here in Lagos but we should be grateful that he made meaningful gains from music for him to be able to leave so much for his descendants.

What will you remember most about your late father?

My father was thoroughly disciplined about life. He never stayed late at night because he made sure that he came home by 7pm. He went straight into his room whenever he came back home and all of us would go and wait for him in the sitting room where we would be watching television. My father loved watching Kung Fu and Indian films and he would sit down to watch them with us. He loved local productions too, particularly plays by Hubert Ogunde, Akin Ogungbe and the likes. He usually ate dinner with us on the same plate.

I’ve noticed that two of you have taken after him as musicians, did he ever influence you in that direction?

We are actually three who have taken after him. I think we took after him because singing has become a part of the family’s DNA. I think it’s partly because we were always with him during his production time when he was alive. The inspiration might have come from there. He never sent us away while doing rehearsals. We usually stayed with him to watch him sing. We learnt how to use the instrument in case any of the band members was not around. For instance, I sang backup for him and I also played the drums.

How do you feel when people mention your father’s name in glowing terms?

Sincerely I used to wonder if they are talking about the same man that gave birth to me.

What kind of relationship existed between him and other musicians of his era?

He related with all musicians excellently. Many of them used to visit him in Ijebu-Igbo. Many of them such as Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Ayinla Omowuwa, Ligali Mukaiba, Chris Okotie and others used to come to our house.

Specifically, what is the relationship between him and late Alhaji Ayinla Omowura considering the fact that they were contemporary?

They related like father and son. Contrary to people’s belief, there was no rivalry between them. Though they sang the same Apala genre, they related very well. Where were you when he died and what was your immediate reaction? We were at home when the unfortunate incident happened. He was on his way to the United Kingdom on that fateful day. He came down to board a vehicle that would take him to the airport when he died inside his car. Was he ill prior to his death? He had been ill but he got out of it prior to his death. He had wanted to visit the UK for a brief vacation of one week to rest owing to fatigue when he died. He had wanted to leave that Monday to return on Friday because he had committed himself to a show that Saturday and Sunday. Are you satisfied with efforts at immortalising him by the government? Though the Ogun State government is doing so much, the family would have loved that something worthwhile is done to immortalise him. Like I said before, people like Haruna Ishola come once in a while. My father was like a prophet who came to deliver a message from God and has departed. I think the government should consider a befitting way to honour and immortalise him. They know what to do.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...