Arts & Entertainments

Has Alexx Ekubo’s relationship hit the rocks 3 months to wedding?

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

The highly-anticipated forthcoming wedding between Alexx Ekubo, Nigerian actor cum model, and Fancy Acholonu, his fiancée, has come under the spotlight amid rumours of a potential break up. The pair’s traditional wedding ceremony is scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 20, 2021, while the white wedding is billed to hold November 27. But about three months to the wedding, it appears all is not well with the relationship.

In May, Ekubo had engaged Acholonu, his longtime girlfriend, in Los Angeles, United States. “I asked the love of my life @fancya cholonu to marry me…,” the movie star had written, with Acholonu responding:“…& I said yes to the Love of my life @alexxekubo #Falexx.” But a check on their individual Instagram pages on Wednesday afternoon, the post announcing their engagement appeared to have been deleted on just Acholonu’s account.

Further checks also showed that Ekubo’s post announcing the wedding dates had been yanked off too from his page. Acholonu, a model and actress born in Los Angeles to Nigerian parents, has also taken down other posts related to their wedding from her page. She appeared to have also unfollowed EkuboonInstagram— althoughthemovie star is still following her on the platform. The only post on her Instagram page where Ekubo was mentioned was that of her 30th birthday on August 1, which reads: “No man is allowed to dance with me again oo unless your name is Alexx Ekubo.” FalexxForever, an Instagram page dedicated to their wedding, has also been taken down. However, we found that several photos of Acholonu, as well as their loveydovey moments, are still on Ekubo’s page. The pair are yet to openly react to the development as of the time writing thisreport.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me, says 6-yr-old boy who saves sister from dog attack

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A 6-year-old boy has been hailed as a hero after saving his younger sister from a vicious dog attack. Bridger Walker of Cheyenne, Wyoming, needed almost 100 stitches to his face after he was mauled by the out of control canine. According to a post on Instagram from the boy’s aunt Bridger was attacked after […]
Arts & Entertainments

D’banj gifts five young Nigerians N1m each as development fund

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

D’banj has rewarded five young Nigerians with a total of N5 million to develop themselves. The reward came through the CREAM Platform, a Heritage Bank-backed creative reward platform he founded. The event hosted by Damilola Adeyemi, a CREAM Platform beneficiary, on Friday, started with a video session. It witnessed the presence of the Kokomaster, as […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man, 41, lives with tusks implanted like fictional creature

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A 41-year-old Brazilian has taken his love for tattoos to an entirely different level by having two giant fake tusks fitted onto his bottom row of teeth, in an attempt to make himself look like a real-life orc. The tattoo artist who calls himself Orc is a father of one and had his first tattoo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica