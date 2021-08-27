Has Alexx Ekubo’s relationship hit the rocks 3 months to wedding?

The highly-anticipated forthcoming wedding between Alexx Ekubo, Nigerian actor cum model, and Fancy Acholonu, his fiancée, has come under the spotlight amid rumours of a potential break up. The pair’s traditional wedding ceremony is scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 20, 2021, while the white wedding is billed to hold November 27. But about three months to the wedding, it appears all is not well with the relationship.

In May, Ekubo had engaged Acholonu, his longtime girlfriend, in Los Angeles, United States. “I asked the love of my life @fancya cholonu to marry me…,” the movie star had written, with Acholonu responding:“…& I said yes to the Love of my life @alexxekubo #Falexx.” But a check on their individual Instagram pages on Wednesday afternoon, the post announcing their engagement appeared to have been deleted on just Acholonu’s account.

Further checks also showed that Ekubo’s post announcing the wedding dates had been yanked off too from his page. Acholonu, a model and actress born in Los Angeles to Nigerian parents, has also taken down other posts related to their wedding from her page. She appeared to have also unfollowed EkuboonInstagram— althoughthemovie star is still following her on the platform. The only post on her Instagram page where Ekubo was mentioned was that of her 30th birthday on August 1, which reads: “No man is allowed to dance with me again oo unless your name is Alexx Ekubo.” FalexxForever, an Instagram page dedicated to their wedding, has also been taken down. However, we found that several photos of Acholonu, as well as their loveydovey moments, are still on Ekubo’s page. The pair are yet to openly react to the development as of the time writing thisreport.

