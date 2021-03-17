Has your account been hacked?

Recent observation reveals that only a few individuals could say that their accounts are yet to be hacked by the myriad of cyber frauders littered all over. The above assertion indicates that virtually every account owner, domiciled in Nigeria and beyond, has in one occasion or the other, fallen victim of the said electronic ordeal. Internet hacking constitutes the most recent cybercrimes.

Prior to the invention of the internet, criminals had to dig through people’s trash or intercept their mails to steal their personal information. Now that all the required information is available online, criminals presently use the Internet to steal people’s identities, either via trick or infecting their devices with malware.

Most cybercrimes are committed by individuals or small groups, though large organised criminal groups also take advantage of the Internet. These so-called professional criminals find new ways to commit old or ancient crimes. They treat cyber crimes like a business and form global criminal communities.

Criminal communities share strategies and tools and can combine forces to launch coordinated attacks. They even have an underground marketplace where cyber criminals can purchase and sell stolen information or identities. It’s very difficult to track cyber criminals down, because the Internet makes it easier for people to do things anonymously and from any location on the globe.

Needless to say that, many computers used in various destinations have actually been hacked and are being controlled by someone far away. For hackers who want to come clean and turn away from crime out of pretence, one option is to work for the people they used to torment by becoming their security consultants or employees.

These set of hackers are referred to as “Grey Hat Hackers”. In the past, they were addressed as “Black Hat Hackers” who used their computer expertise to break into systems and steal information illegally while posing as a friend or dedicated employee/ consultant But presently, some of them are acting as “White Hat Hackers” who specialise in testing the security strength of their clients’ information systems. If the interest of the White Hat Hackers is to be paid, they will attempt to hack into a company’s network and then present the affected company with a report detailing the existing security loopholes of the company and how those anomalies could be tackled.

The advantage of this is that, they can use their skills for a good cause and help stop other cyber criminals, since keeping up with security and cyber criminals is a fulltime job and many companies can’t afford financially to have someone totally dedicated to it. Another recent devastating aspect of internet hacking is the “Social Engineering” routine. Social engineering is a tactic used by cyber criminals that use lies and manipulations to trick people into revealing their personal information.

Social engineering attackers frequently involve very convincing fake stories to lure victims into their trap. Some of these tricks include: sending victims an email that claims there’s problem with their account and has a link to a fake website, trying to convince victims to open email attachments that contain malware, pretending to be a network/account administrator and asking for the victim’s password to perform maintenance activity, as well as claiming that the victim has won a prize but must give their credit card information or bank account details in order to receive it, just to mention but a few.

The recent antics of cyber criminals, which are barbaric and inhumane, call for constant and consistent update of advanced anti-hacking computer software by software producers, and the adequate dissemination of the said software to the apt quarters. Presently such most developing countries as Nigeria and what have you, are less-privileged in regard to advanced anti-hacking or anti-malware software; hence they need to act fast in this regard. Nigeria could presently boast of world class experts on software programming; these set of persons especially the young ones need to be encouraged by the government by setting up an industry that would enable them commercialise their expertise. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is supposed to have a thoroughly equipped Internet-based communication unit comprising well experienced experts and consultants.

The unit as mentioned above, which would function as a spy, will tremendously help to checkmate activities being carried out by every internet user at all nooks and crannies of the country on a daily basis. They must have sound policies to make this viable and reliable. Inter alia, extant laws or policies as regards Cybercrimes need to be reviewed by the National Assembly (NASS) with a view to ensuring that every required clause regarding internet hacking is included, or towards making amends where need be.

There would be need to set up special court to be made up of uncompromising judicial custodians that would prosecute anyone accused of any form of cybercrime, particularly internet hacking which has caused the Nigerian society a colossal economic loss.

Most importantly, every computer/internet firm owner should endeavour to engage an expert on Ethical Hacking. Our various schools at all levels, the tertiary institutions in particular, ought to on their part take teachings on internet hacking and cyber security more seriously in the ongoing general studies on Computer Literacy.

The fact remains that, if we commence from the foundation level to educate our young ones on the needful as regards the lingering IT menace, when they eventually become in-charge of any enterprise in the future, they wouldn’t be taken unawares.

Hence, the need to revisit our policies. All in all, people either as individuals or corporate bodies are advised to have uncompromising policy to enable them set strict passwords, change them regularly as well as never endeavour to share them with anyone. As cyber crimes are fast becoming the order of the day, internet users or account owners must learn to be wiser than the criminals, while we await the apt political will to thoroughly confront the monster. Think about it!

Like this: Like Loading...