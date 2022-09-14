News

HASDAT to train stakeholders in safe red meat value chain

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Halal Standards Development Trust (HASDAT), is scheduled to train stakeholders in a safe environment for Farms and Livestock operations in Lagos yesterday. The symposium with a theme: Sustainable Safe and Wholesome Red Meat for Lagos and Valued for Export will be held at Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Ikeja. The Commissioner for Agriculture Lagos, Ms. Abisola Olusanya is expected to deliver a paper at the event. In a statement yesterday, Mikail Banji Sarumoh, Chairman, Board of Trustees, HASDAT, an agency of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said the aim of the training was to reach the highest standards on all Halal issues.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

INEC to Parties: Adhere strictly to electoral law

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday warned political parties in Delta State to adhere strictly to the electoral law guiding the conduct of primary elections in the state. It said any primary election conducted outside the law would be rejected by the commission. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Revd. Monday Udoh- Tom, […]
News

Wildfire spreads rapidly in California’s north

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hundreds of firefighters in California are battling the largest wildfire to spread in the state so far this year. The McKinney Fire, which started in the northern Siskiyou county on Friday, has already burnt 21,000 hectares (52,500 acres), the state’s fire service said. At least 2,000 residents as well as trekkers on the Pacific […]
News

Fuel supply: UK suspends competition law to get petrol to forecourts

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK government is to suspend competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying. Officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need, reports the BBC. It follows days of long queues […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica