HASDAT to train stakeholders in safe red meat value chain

Halal Standards Development Trust (HASDAT), is scheduled to train stakeholders in a safe environment for Farms and Livestock operations in Lagos yesterday. The symposium with a theme: Sustainable Safe and Wholesome Red Meat for Lagos and Valued for Export will be held at Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Ikeja. The Commissioner for Agriculture Lagos, Ms. Abisola Olusanya is expected to deliver a paper at the event. In a statement yesterday, Mikail Banji Sarumoh, Chairman, Board of Trustees, HASDAT, an agency of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said the aim of the training was to reach the highest standards on all Halal issues.

