HASDAT to train stakeholders in safe red meat value chain

Halal Standards Development Trust (HASDAT), is scheduled to train stakeholders in a safe environment for Farms and Livestock operations in Lagos yesterday. The symposium with a theme: Sustainable Safe and Wholesome Red Meat for Lagos and Valued for Export will be held at Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Ikeja. The Commissioner for Agriculture Lagos, Ms. Abisola Olusanya is expected to deliver a paper at the event. In a statement yesterday, Mikail Banji Sarumoh, Chairman, Board of Trustees, HASDAT, an agency of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said the aim of the training was to reach the highest standards on all Halal issues.
Related Articles
INEC to Parties: Adhere strictly to electoral law
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday warned political parties in Delta State to adhere strictly to the electoral law guiding the conduct of primary elections in the state. It said any primary election conducted outside the law would be rejected by the commission. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Revd. Monday Udoh- Tom, […]
Wildfire spreads rapidly in California’s north
Hundreds of firefighters in California are battling the largest wildfire to spread in the state so far this year. The McKinney Fire, which started in the northern Siskiyou county on Friday, has already burnt 21,000 hectares (52,500 acres), the state’s fire service said. At least 2,000 residents as well as trekkers on the Pacific […]
Fuel supply: UK suspends competition law to get petrol to forecourts
The UK government is to suspend competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying. Officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need, reports the BBC. It follows days of long queues […]
