‘Hate aside, Tinubu’s pedigree stands him out to lead Nigeria

Patrick Okohue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is qualified to be the president of Nigeria in 2023, a chieftain of the Ogun State APC, Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, has said.

Oyegbola-Sodipo, who is Ogun State Coordinator of Tinubu Support Organisation, stated this in a statement he issued in Abeokuta. While justifying his reasons, Lanre Oyegbola-  Sodipo, said: “I believe we should judge people by capacity. I believe we live beyond primordial sentiments.

 

“I believe that a man should be judged by his antecedents, because if you tell me what you would do it is futuristic. If you make reference to what you have done, then I have a basis to compare.

“So, if Tinubu decides to run, I would be glad. Why? Because we know his antecedents. More so, Tinubu is a qualified Nigerian who has the legal right to contest for the presidency or any other position he desires.

Tinubu’s commitment, resourcefulness and pedigree put him in good stead to lead Nigeria.”

The former Abeokuta North chairmanship aspirant said, “All I know is that Asiwaju is more than qualified to be Nigeria’s president, he has shown capacity both in human management, economic growth and in the politics of national development.

 

“It can’t be lost on anyone that Asiwaju is a surviving ex-governor that has a wide tentacle across the divides of Nigeria. He is highly detribalised and absolutely nationalistic.

