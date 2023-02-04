Hate speech: NBC sanctions TVC, Arise for breach of broadcasting code

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned Continental Broadcasting Service Limited, owners of TVC, and Arise Global Media Limited, for airing inflammatory, derogatory and unfair comments of campaign rallies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In separate letters addressed to chief executive officers of the two television stations by the Director General of the commission, Balarabe Shehu llelah, NBC said it has monitored consistent breach of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code over a period of time during the countdown to 2023 general elections.

The commission stated that the TVC allowed its channel to be used to air “hate speech, inflammatory, derogatory and unfair comments” by APC candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his presidential campaign council. It listed such inflammatory speeches to include the January 6 press conference by spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign Festus Keyamo, where he accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Al- haji Atiku Abubakar of running “a criminal enterprise, an empire of fraud in Abuja.” The NBC further added that Keyamo accused Atiku of planning to eliminate whistle blower, Michael Achimugu and members of his family.

The commission said the TVC allowed the APC presidential candidate, on January 24 to use its station to spew hate speech by telling Abia voters at a rally to vote APC under the symbol of broom, and went ahead to tell them, “… you know what you do with the rest of them? They are like lizards, cockroaches and mosquitoes. Just take the broom, wipe them off.” It added that Tinubu again at the rally in Anambra State on January 31, remarked through the TVC that “… The man who left here, he calls himself Peter Obi. We read in the Bible, that before cock crows 3 times, he will deny Jesus Christ. He denied, so how can he keep a promise to you if he cannot keep a promise to God?” NBC said Tinubu used the word, “roast him like goat meat” against Atiku, and threatened to use “lizard and pigeon and scorpion” to drive away Governor Emmanuel Udom from his house in Lagos, at a presidential campaign rally in Akwa Ibom State on January 30.

