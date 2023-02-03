News

Hate Speech: NBC sanctions TVC, Arise for breach of broadcasting code

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned Continental Broadcasting Service Limited, owners of TVC, and Arise Global Media Limited, for airing inflammatory, derogatory and unfair comments of campaign rallies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In separate letters addressed to chief executive officers of the two television stations by the Director General of the Commission, Balarabe Shehu llelah, NBC said it has monitored consistent breach of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code over a period of time during the countdown to 2023 general elections.
The Commission stated that the TVC allowed its channel to be used to air “hate speech, inflammatory, derogatory and unfair comments” by the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his presidential campaign council.
It listed such inflammatory speeches to include the January 6 press conference by spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign, Festus Keyamo, where he accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of running “a criminal enterprise, an empire of fraud in Abuja.”
The NBC further added that Keyamo accused Atiku of planning to eliminate whistle blower, Michael Achimugu and members of his family.
It noted that Arise TV on January 24, aired unfair remarks and mockery of the APC presidential candidate by Dino Melaye during a presidential campaign rally of the PDP which held in Delta State.
According to the Commission, Melaye sang a song: “…hand dey shake, leg dey shake, baba wey no well, e dey shout emilokan”, and further “went on to fall down demonstrating the frailty of the APC presidential candidate.
“Arise TV did not only air the programme but repeated the distasteful clip of Dino Melaye in a mockery of the APC presidential candidate in another programme anchored by Ojy Okpe ‘What’s Trending.’
“The presenter and her colleagues had a good laugh over such unfair treatment of another.”

 

