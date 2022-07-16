Travel & Tourism

HATMAN international conference for Oct 25

Posted on

Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN), an umbrella body for professional tourism operators in Nigeria, has announced its 16th international conference and annual general meeting, which is billed to hold between October 25 and 28 at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. According to the National Executive Secretary of the body, Edwin C. Nwokorie, the theme for this year’s conference, is; Quality assurance: The hallmark for viable hospitality and tourism enterprises. The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, is expected to deliver the keynote address while the DG of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Farouk A. Salim, will present the lead paper Nwokorie further stated that different activities have been slated for the three days gathering, this include the student conference and city tour scheduled to hold on October 26, while the main conference is billed for October 27 and followed by the AGM on October 28 as well as book launch, technical session, gala night and induction ceremony for new members.

 

Our Reporters

