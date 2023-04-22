Hats: Old English classic never goes away

There is no speaking about the British classic fashion without mentioning the ever sophisticated hats. It is one of the oldest English accessories from way back to the 1960s. Back then, ladies were said to be unappropriately dressed without their hats. Now, it is the biggest throwback with modern twist. These classic hats are one of the best accessories when styling a classy look for a civil or church wedding. More so, wedding guests are keying into the classy hat style for a unique change. This is the kind of upper class fashion found among guests, who patronise the horse race arena. They dress to the nines just to watch the horses race. One would look out of place if you were to think like an average citizen that it is just a horse race competition but its a serious fashion affair. Now, if you are not a wedding guest, or have a horse race track invitation, these gorgeous looks can inspire your next church service outfit. Let these few sophisticated looks dazzle on your creativity a little.
Related Articles
I don’t wish to marry a fellow actor –Oge Gabriel
Fast rising Nollywood actress, Oge Gabriel has big dreams of becoming a phenomenal actress. The young actress, who graduated in March 2020, from Nnamdi Azikiwe University with a B.Sc in Mass Communication, speaks with Ifeoma Ononye in this interview about her experiences in the industry so far Most actors and actresses have different stories […]
Why ladies are crazy about waist beads
Historians believe the African tradition of waist beads may have originated among the Yoruba tribe, now mainly in Nigeria. But the practice is also seen in West Africa, notably Ghana, where the beads signify wealth and aristocracy, as well as femininity. Waist beads are a traditional African accessory that consist of small glass beads on […]
Omowunmi back on the radar
Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Omowunmi Akinnifesi may have returned to the radar after long time of missing from the social circle. The adorable lady has aactually came back with a bang as her return was made possible by top insurance companies, Lasaco Assurance. Lasaco unveiled the international super model as its new […]